What's The Difference Between Subaru's Trailseeker & Solterra EVs?
Subaru is doubling down on its electrification efforts. Less than four years after debuting the Solterra in 2023, the Japanese automaker is launching a new EV, the Subaru Trailseeker, for 2026. A mid-size, all-electric SUV that's jointly developed with the Toyota bZ Woodland, the Trailseeker is heavily based on the compact Subaru Solterra (itself a rebadged Toyota bZ4X), and runs on the same e-Subaru Global Platform as the brand's first electric SUV. In addition, both Subaru electric SUVs boast 8.3 inches of ground clearance, hill-descent control, and a symmetrical all-wheel drive system that offers Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud drive modes for decent off-road capability. Also common to the two EVs is a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen as well as a 74.7-kWh battery pack that can charge at rates up to 150 kW.
Despite the similarities, the Trailseeker is pleasantly different to the extent that we considered it a better EV and the car the Solterra should have always been during our first drive. The Trailseeker's SUV-like design makes it feel more like a proper Subaru than the Solterra's hatchback styling, for a start. It is also longer and taller than its Solterra sibling, which results in more cargo space than the Solterra. Then there's the matter of performance. The Trailseeker puts out more power and is quicker off the line than the Solterra. While Subaru hasn't provided full details so far, we already know enough to compare the Subaru Trailseeker and Subaru Solterra to give you an idea of how they match up.
The Subaru Trailseeker is more powerful than the Solterra
Subaru has given the Solterra more power as part of a mid-cycle refresh for 2026. Even with this, the facelifted Solterra is less potent than its new sibling. Both come equipped with a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack energizing a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that produces between 233 and 338 hp in the Solterra. With this, Subaru claims the 338-hp Solterra XT can scoot from zero to 60 mph in under 5 seconds.
As part of changes for 2026, the Solterra will also come equipped with a North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, which should allow owners to fill up its battery from 10 to 80% in less than 35 minutes at a DC charging station. Once fully charged, the Solterra can go for a long time, as it's said to cover more than 285 miles per charge cycle.
The dual electric motors in the all-new Subaru Trailseeker, meanwhile, produce around 375 hp, allowing the midsize SUV to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a manufacturer-estimated 4.3 seconds. The Trailseeker also offers fast-charging, can travel a claimed 260 miles on a full charge, and is rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds.
The Subaru Solterra is smaller than the Trailseeker
The Solterra is dimensionally smaller than the Subaru Trailseeker. It is about an inch lower and around 6 inches shorter than the new Trailseeker, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering it is classified as a compact SUV, while the Trailseeker is mid-sized. Subaru has yet to release specific figures, but given that the 2025 Solterra measures 184.6 inches long and 65.0 inches tall, the Trailseeker should measure around 190.6 inches in length and 66.0 inches in height.
Subaru also says the wider and longer Trailseeker will offer more cargo space. For context, pre-facelift Solterra models have 23.8 cubic feet of room with all seats in use, which increases to 63.5 with the second row folded down. Cargo space aside, the Trailseeker has a lot of equipment in common with the Solterra. These include a 14-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual wireless smartphone chargers. Both electric SUVs also come equipped with Subaru's EyeSight suite and its many safety features.
Once it goes on sale, the Subaru Trailseeker will compete for market share against other mid-sized EV SUVs such as the Toyota bZ Woodland, Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, Jeep Wagoneer S, Honda Prologue, and the generously-sized Chevrolet Blazer EV. By contrast, the Solterra plays in a more competitive electric compact SUV segment that includes heavyweights like the Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6, among many others.