What's The Difference Between Subaru's Trailseeker & Solterra EVs?

Subaru is doubling down on its electrification efforts. Less than four years after debuting the Solterra in 2023, the Japanese automaker is launching a new EV, the Subaru Trailseeker, for 2026. A mid-size, all-electric SUV that's jointly developed with the Toyota bZ Woodland, the Trailseeker is heavily based on the compact Subaru Solterra (itself a rebadged Toyota bZ4X), and runs on the same e-Subaru Global Platform as the brand's first electric SUV. In addition, both Subaru electric SUVs boast 8.3 inches of ground clearance, hill-descent control, and a symmetrical all-wheel drive system that offers Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud drive modes for decent off-road capability. Also common to the two EVs is a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen as well as a 74.7-kWh battery pack that can charge at rates up to 150 kW.

Despite the similarities, the Trailseeker is pleasantly different to the extent that we considered it a better EV and the car the Solterra should have always been during our first drive. The Trailseeker's SUV-like design makes it feel more like a proper Subaru than the Solterra's hatchback styling, for a start. It is also longer and taller than its Solterra sibling, which results in more cargo space than the Solterra. Then there's the matter of performance. The Trailseeker puts out more power and is quicker off the line than the Solterra. While Subaru hasn't provided full details so far, we already know enough to compare the Subaru Trailseeker and Subaru Solterra to give you an idea of how they match up.