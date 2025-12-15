Inside Toyota's Test Track: Sideways Camrys, Hydrogen Trucks, And One Big Surprise

Last week, I was given the chance to not only tour the grounds and see where cars like the Camry, Tacoma, and RAV4 are refined and tweaked before hitting the market, I got to try out a few of those tests myself. Toyota's proving ground is huge and varied with dozens of miles of trails and sections of track for which to test the different performance envelopes of whatever is being evaluated, and there are people who have full time jobs finding every idiosyncrasy of ever car that wears a Toyota or Lexus badge. So, I wasn't going to get the full experience in just a couple of days. But I can attest that I was given a good taste — and a better appreciation — of what a big automaker like Toyota does before bringing a car to market.

Upon arriving at Toyota's facility in the desert, you will be immediately confronted by how massive it is. Nearly 12,000 acres puts the proving ground above entire towns when it comes to size. The vastness is surely helped by the fact that it sits in the Sonoran Desert with mountains and cacti stretching for quite literally tens of thousands of square miles. The isolation is, of course, intentional to keep prying eyes away from what Toyota or Lexus may be working on.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

The majority of the vehicles I saw were already in production (or very close to production) and I actually drove the 2026 model years of the Camry, Tacoma, and RAV4. However, it wouldn't be a self-respecting test center and proving ground if there wasn't anything a little wacky and futuristic.