How Long Has Toyota Been Developing Its Hydrogen Engine And Why Isn't It Popular?

Hydrogen vehicles were supposed to be a clean, practical way of powering the cars of the future. Theoretically, the idea seems great: Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, or FCEVs, generate electricity for their motors by reacting hydrogen fuel with oxygen from the surrounding air, so their only emissions are water vapor and heat.

They also only take a few minutes to refuel, around the same as a gas-powered car. Multiple FCEVs are sold in California, with Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai all selling their own hydrogen-powered vehicles in 2025. In reality though, FCEVs aren't the highly convenient green transport that drivers were promised.

Toyota has been developing hydrogen technology for decades, and unveiled its first FCEV in 1996, but the brand's first mass-market hydrogen model didn't arrive until 2014. It was called the Mirai, which is the Japanese word for future, and launched both in Japan and in select overseas markets including California.

The first examples were delivered to U.S. customers by the end of 2015, with Toyota promising that the very limited hydrogen refueling infrastructure at the time would quickly be scaled up. Unfortunately, it was this limited infrastructure that proved to be the biggest stumbling block for increasing the Mirai's popularity, and it's also holding back Toyota from developing its fascinating hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine, which has been in development since 2021.