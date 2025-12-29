5 Things You Need To Know Before Towing A Car With Your RV

If you think working a desk job is mentally challenging, imagine working at a desk job inside an RV park. When I did it, the job itself was uninspiring, but watching hundreds of RVers come and go daily was kind of an impetus for me to seek more adventure on my days off.

Unfortunately, I learned pretty quickly that despite the stated towing limits on my minivan, I probably couldn't tow the type of recreational vehicle I wanted. Though my only plea was for an onboard bathroom, the gross weights of my short list of favorite travel trailers outpaced my van's limits. It was a bit baffling at the time, because I saw RVers towing all manner of vehicles all the time, and figured they knew what they were doing.

It turns out that while some RV owners tow whatever they want behind their motorhomes (or minivans), there are a lot of guidelines and actual laws surrounding the practice. Those folks do not, in fact, know what they are doing — or they do, and don't care about the laws. There are a few important things to know before towing a car with your RV, one of them being those pesky gross weights I found to be a problem. Do note that while RV stands for recreational vehicle, here, we're specifically talking motorhomes and what you should know before hitching up a vehicle behind them.