Does Tow Ball Height Matter? (And What Happens If It's Too High Or Too Low?)

You don't need any special tools to check your tow ball height, just level ground, a tape measure, and a loaded trailer. Don't try to check your tow ball height when the trailer is empty, as you're not going to get an accurate reading. Start by parking the car and trailer on level ground. Load the trailer as you normally would for a trip: gear, fuel, water, and whatever else you like to bring along with you. Once it's packed, step back and check the angle at which it sits. Does the front look like it's dipping down or riding high? In either case, then something's off.

Measure the height from the ground to the top of the vehicle's tow ball, then from the ground to the bottom of the trailer coupling. The difference between the two numbers tells you how much of a drop or lift your hitch needs. For instance, if you measure the tow ball height and get 21 inches, then do the same for the coupling and record 18 inches, that means you need a 3-inch drop to get things in line. Also, check from side to side. If one side of the trailer is riding lower, the load may be uneven and needs redistribution. Uneven balance can cause the trailer to pull to one side, which makes your driving stressful and potentially dangerous.