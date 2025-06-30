Front Or Back: Which Tires Wear Faster On A Rear-Wheel Drive And Why?

Rear-wheel drive (RWD) cars are fun and sporty, the choice cars for drag racing, drifting, burnouts, and all the exciting stuff. Sending all the car's power to the rear wheels might be bad for traction (especially if you have a front-mounted engine), but it has its perks. For better or worse, with great power comes great responsibility. Joyriding or daily driving an RWD means that you have to be aware of what parts of the car will wear faster because it receives the most stress, like, for example, your tires.

If you guessed that a rear-wheel drive's rear tires wear faster than the front, ding, ding, ding, you guessed right. It's not rocket science: all the power the engine produces is delivered to the back tires, which means that they're responsible for propelling the car forward. All this power causes more friction, more stress, and eventually more wear. The rear tires will wear out even faster if you drive a very sporty RWD car aggressively, as all the car's load is thrown to the back when you accelerate. Front-mounted RWDs also often suffer from poor traction, which can lead to wheel spinning, which is good for burnouts, but those can be very hard on the tires.