This Is Officially 2025's Most RV-Friendly US City
There are lots of things that are appealing—or even romantic — driving around America in an RV. But above all, it's the freedom to get out on the open road and explore the country at your own pace that sets it apart from other vacations or adventure activities. There's no rushing through the airport, dealing with security checkpoints, and flight delays. No worrying about hotel check-out times or unhelpful rental car desks. With an RV, you can more or less go wherever you want across this vast and varied country, from the popular tourist spots to quiet, hidden gems off the beaten path.
Even so, there are certain regions of the country, with both states and cities that are especially catered to RV travelers, no matter which specific type of recreational vehicle they may be driving or towing on their journey. In the spirit of this, each year, the website RV Trader crowns one particular city "RV City U.S.A" based on a variety of criteria that make it ideal for both seasoned RV travelers and newcomers to the scene alike. For 2025, the award was given to Rapid City, South Dakota for its all-American vibe and easy access to some of the most beautiful scenery in the West.
RVs welcome
Located in southwestern South Dakota in the Black Hills region, Rapid City is the second-largest city in South Dakota after Sioux Falls. Beyond the wide-open scenery and easy access to some of America's greatest parks and monuments, RV Trader gives Rapid City high marks for its RV accommodations, calling it a city that welcomes RV travelers rather than simply tolerating them. RV parks abound in the Rapid City area, with RV Trader pointing out that there are dozens of options within minutes of downtown, many of which offer the right mix of outdoorsy, camper-friendly atmosphere, with easy access to more urban dining and shopping options.
The city offers both the large-scale amenities and supplies that campers may be looking for after days or weeks on the road, while at the same time having plenty of local flavor when it comes to the restaurants and entertainment. On the practical side, RV Trader also notes that Rapid City has wide roads and plenty of parking for oversized RVs – something that can't always be said when talking about some of America's more popular, tourist-friendly destinations. There's also a Bass Pro Shops store, which could serve as a possible overnight RV stopover in a pinch. But the true appeal of Rapid City for campers really goes beyond the city limits themselves.
A gateway to adventure
The reason that Rapid City was called RV City U.S.A. for 2025 is less about the city being a destination unto itself, and more that it's a perfect basecamp or 'Great American Launchpad', as RV Trader calls it, for exploration of the wider Black Hills region. The location is ideal. Mt. Rushmore is a 25-minute drive from the city, and the Badlands National Park is within an hour's drive. The wildlife of Custer State Park and the infamous Western town of Deadwood are also a short trip away from Rapid City.
RV Trader also points out that the highways and roads to those destinations are scenic highlights unto themselves, with wide, smooth pavement and some of the best windshield views anywhere in America. Using Rapid City as a temporary home base for a week, you can feel like you're on a wide-open adventure without necessarily spending hours on the road each day.
Then again, they also make it clear that part of Rapid City's appeal is that it's fairly far from most of America's major population centers – an example that shows when it comes to the RV lifestyle, the journey is more important than the destination. Even so, it's never a bad thing to be prepared for RV living, whether that means bringing the right gear and gadgets on your trip or just knowing that there's an RV-friendly place like Rapid City waiting down the road.