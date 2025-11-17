This Is Officially 2025's Most RV-Friendly US City

There are lots of things that are appealing—or even romantic — driving around America in an RV. But above all, it's the freedom to get out on the open road and explore the country at your own pace that sets it apart from other vacations or adventure activities. There's no rushing through the airport, dealing with security checkpoints, and flight delays. No worrying about hotel check-out times or unhelpful rental car desks. With an RV, you can more or less go wherever you want across this vast and varied country, from the popular tourist spots to quiet, hidden gems off the beaten path.

Even so, there are certain regions of the country, with both states and cities that are especially catered to RV travelers, no matter which specific type of recreational vehicle they may be driving or towing on their journey. In the spirit of this, each year, the website RV Trader crowns one particular city "RV City U.S.A" based on a variety of criteria that make it ideal for both seasoned RV travelers and newcomers to the scene alike. For 2025, the award was given to Rapid City, South Dakota for its all-American vibe and easy access to some of the most beautiful scenery in the West.