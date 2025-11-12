What To Know Before Trying To Park Your RV At Cabela's Or Bass Pro Shop
I always get a kick out of the videos that occasionally circulate around social media of Europeans or other non-native Americans expressing astonishment at how big the U.S. really is. We are the fourth-largest country in the world, and most of us will never see every state or corner of our country, but one of the best ways to explore America is by RV.
Recreational vehicles, or RVs, provide more than just creature comforts as you roam. It can be more affordable than many other modes of travel, and you aren't beholden to rigid airline schedules and hotel reservations. They also give you the freedom to drive wherever you want and explore those scenic locations for as long as you want. Of course, when you need to rest, you'll have to find a place to safely pull over. Campgrounds and national or state parks are a great choice, as most offer electrical and water hookups, dump stations, and dedicated spots for your RV. But these types of accommodations can be expensive, many require reservations well in advance of your stay, and some even have rules that prohibit older models of RVs.
If you're traveling without a set plan or running short on cash, don't worry, you have other options. Many retailers allow overnight RV parking in their parking lots, including Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop, but don't simply pull in and park. These stores are convenient for camping essentials, but you'll need permission to spend the night.
What to know before setting up camp
You may have read on popular camping websites or Reddit that you can park overnight in retailer lots, but you should never take that as tacit permission. Your first step before setting up camp should be calling the store or stopping inside to see if they allow RVs to spend the night. You don't need a reservation, of course, but you do need permission. They may not allow it due to local ordinances that restrict overnight parking, or they may have insurance reasons. If the store does not offer any type of security in the parking lot, they may not want to take on the potential liability of allowing you to stay overnight.
If the store is closed, look for signs in the lot that indicate you may stay, or move on and find another option. If you do receive permission, parking lots are an easy place to camp — they are flat, convenient, and typically free. But it's important to remember that you're not in a campground or park. You'll need to keep the noise to a minimum and save the marshmallows and s'mores for another night. If you're parked near other RVs or buildings, you may not want to run your generator, so consider other ways to power your devices.
Unlike parking lots, campgrounds offer a rich experience with amenities like hookups, beautiful vistas, and camp stores. But if you're in a bind or in-between destinations, many Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop locations may welcome you for a short stay.