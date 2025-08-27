What You Should Know About The '10-Year Rule' At RV Parks

For RV owners, booking a campsite is becoming a little trickier. This is because many popular destinations can often sell out months in advance, and there's another obstacle now too: the age of their vehicle. This is where the "10-year rule" comes in. The policy is used by certain private RV parks and campgrounds, and it effectively prohibits models which are over a decade old. Typically, the rule is enforced at upscale resorts, though not exclusively, and it tends to be enforced more strictly during peak seasons when sites are in high demand. Enforcement varies from site to site, with some campgrounds applying it rigidly, while others are taking a more lenient approach depending on availability, and the condition of your RV.

So, why does the rule exist? The sensible reason is that it's about reducing risks. It's common sense to assume that older RVs are typically more prone to mechanical issues, fluid leaks, or faulty wiring, which can result in safety hazards and potentially even fines for campground owners. Much in the same way that older cars are generally considered less dependable than new ones. There's also a point to be made about the appearance of some older RVs, as parks don't want rundown or poorly maintained vehicles negatively impacting the atmosphere for other guests.

Furthermore, broken-down RVs can sometimes be stranded onsite for extended periods of time, complicating operations and costing a business. It's worth noting that, as the policy is only enforced at privately owned parks, where managers have the right to set their own standards, and not at public parks, it is perfectly legal. While the rule may feel exclusionary, it's a reality that RV owners may face when booking campsites.