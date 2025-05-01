What Is Flat Towing And Is It Safe To Do With Your Car?

Traveling to places in an RV is one of the best ways of exploring the country. However, motorhomes are typically large and unwieldy, especially the coolest camping RVs, making them inconvenient to maneuver in tight city streets and urban spaces. You also can't use them for overlanding. So, some campers bring a smaller vehicle with them, like a 2024 Jeep Wrangler. However, this means you'll need another driver to take the car along. If the drive is long enough that you'll need to take turns on the wheel, that means you'll need a minimum of four drivers just for the trip.

One solution to this problem is to just tow the car. For most vehicles, you either need to hook up a trailer or a dolly to ensure you don't damage your car's drivetrain while it's being towed. This entails additional cost, though, as you have to either purchase or rent one. Towing with a trailer will also increase fuel consumption because of the extra weight it introduces on top of the car you're bringing with you.

However, for a select few car models, you can instead flat tow them. Flat towing, also called four-down towing or dinghy towing, involves pulling the car behind you while it has all its wheels down on the road. This makes bringing the car around much easier, as you don't need extra drivers or bulky equipment to bring it with you.

Instead, you just need a tow-bar kit (and the corresponding hitch and baseplate for mounting on both vehicles), safety cables, electrical wiring, and an auxiliary braking system. It might seem a bit complicated to set up for the first time — but once you get it up and running, it makes attaching and detaching your car to your RV quick and easy.