Which Car Brands Have Models With USB-C Charging Ports?
For a great many years, automakers stuck with old-fashioned USB-A ports that charged phones at glacial speeds, while the rest of the tech world moved onto the faster USB-C standard. So while phones began releasing with chargers that got a 50% charge in under 30 minutes, even $60,000 luxury cars were still offer charging speeds that barely kept pace with battery drain during navigation.
But all that's changed for the better now, with the introduction of USB-C on the vast majority of new cars on the market today. The standard supports faster charging, and is reversible, so no more taking three attempts to get the cable into the socket. Most importantly, a lot of modern devices now use USB-C, so drivers can finally rid themselves of the cable collection that's been growing in the center console.
What's cool to see is how quickly the industry embraced the change, with most major automakers now including USB-C charging ports on even entry level cars. Some OEM's have gone absolutely overboard, for example, Lincoln's Navigator can have up to 14 USB-C ports in some trims. So, with all that said, here are some of the car brands that have models with USB-C charging ports.
All GM brands
The GM group consists of four main brands today: Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, which we've listed progressively, based on their exclusivity and luxury. A great many models from these brands have USB-C ports, including several entry-level ones. Beginning with Chevrolet, which is at the base of the "GM Pyramid", so to speak. The 2026 Tahoe and Suburban both have plenty of USB-C ports, and so do the brand's lesser models like the Blazer, Trailblazer, Traverse, Equinox, and Trax. Of course, the trucks from Chevy, like the Colorado and Silverado also have USB-C charging ports, and so does the Corvette.
On Buick's end, every single trim of the Buick Enclave also comes with not just USB-C charging ports in all three rows of seating, but also with wireless charging pads in the front. Moving on to GMC, its models also have USB-C, including the GMC Yukon, Canyon, Acadia, Terrain, and Sierra line of trucks. And finally for the GM Group, we have the top-shelf line from Cadillac, all of which have USB-C ports in them; including the CT-4, CT-5, XT4, XT5, XT6, Lyriq, Optiq, Vistiq (which we've reviewed the 2025 model of), and of course, the legendary Cadillac Escalade.
Basic Stellantis brands
Stellantis, the recently formed public conglomerate owned by Netherlands-based Exor, owns several famous car brands, including entry-level ones, as well as luxury and sports ones. Starting with its everyday consumer brands, we have Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep. Many iconic models from these brands have USB-C charging ports in 2026, so let's start with Chrysler.
Since 2025 (when it got an infotainment upgrade), the Chrysler Voyager has featured many USB-C ports around the cabin. However, the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica is the more famous model, and it comes with fast-charging USB-C chargers in all three rows of seating. The Dodge Charger has four USB-C ports for 2026, the 2025 Hornet had at least one. The Dodge Challenger has been discontinued for 2026, having been replaced with a four-door Charger.
The 2026 Durango can have up to four USB ports, of which two can be USB-C versions. Coming to Ram, both the 2026 Ram 1500 and 2500 lines have USB-c ports on even the entry-level trims. For Jeep, the 2026 Wrangler and Gladiator (which is based on the Wrangler), both come with USB-C ports too.
Luxury Stellantis brands
Sticking with Stellantis, we move on to Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Stellantis owns several other brands overseas, like Fiat and Opel, but these are the last two with notable U.S. presences for our purposes. Maserati offers a number of models in the U.S., but many are really high end, so we'll focus on the Grecale and the Ghibli, which are the brand's entry-level SUV and sedan, respectively. Both of these models have USB-C as standard. In 2026, Alfa Romeo only sells three models stateside: the Giulia sedan and the Tonale and Stelvio crossover SUVs.
For 2026, the Tonale gets at least one USB-C port in the center console, as well as in the second row of seats. While we couldn't confirm whether the 2026 Giulia sedan will get USB-C ports, the 2025 version has multiple, and it's really unlikely that the brand will axe them for the new model. And finally, coming to the Alfa Romeo car that's been in the news the most, the 2026 Stelvio is confirmed to come with both USB-A and USB-C ports in the front, while the rear passengers will eschew the USB-A ones, getting only USB-C — but no one's complaining about that.
Volvo and Polestar
The Swedish company everyone knows and loves offers USB-C charging ports in all of its models as standard, even the base-spec variants. To start with, the 2026 Volvo XC90 has two USB-C ports inside what it calls the "tunnel console", which is the storage bin located between the passenger and driver; and two in the center console as well. The smaller Volvo XC60 also can be had with up to four USB-C ports across the front and rear; and it's the same on the smallest of the bunch, the XC40.
Also, Polestar, which started life as Volvo's performance division, is now known for making luxury electric versions of Volvo cars. As far as Polestar vehicles go, the Polestar 2, Polestar 3, and Polestar 4 all have four USB-C ports, with two in the center console, and two in the rear. It's worth mentioning that on the Polestar 4, the right-front USB-C port is not only for charging, but can also be used to transfer data.
Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian
Since we've now begun to look into electric vehicles, let's look at the three big EV-only manufacturers in the U.S.: Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian. The best-selling Tesla Model Y has three USB-C ports, two of which are located on the back of the rear-passenger console, and one is on the center console — the same is true for the 2026 Model 3 as well. The 2026 Model S and the Model X each get five ports, four of which are USB-C and fast-charging; while the Cybertruck gets three USB-C ports, each capable of delivering 65 watts of power. For its part, the Lucid Air has USB-C charging ports in both rows, as well as a wireless charging pad for the front occupants.
The upcoming 2026 Lucid Gravity also has two USB-C ports per row, meaning four ports for the five-seater model, and six for the seven-seater model. Coming to Tesla's biggest competitor, the both the crossover R2 and the large R1S SUV have USB-C charging ports across all rows of seating, while the R1T pickup comes with six ports on its end. The hitherto unreleased 2027 Rivian R3 has also been spied with multiple USB-C ports.
Ford and Lincoln
Possibly America's most iconic brand, Ford has also updated its lineup to include USB-C ports, especially on its bread-and-butter models. The Ford Maverick, the brand's cheapest truck, comes with two USB ports as standard, though only one is USB-C. Ford Explorer, which is its full-size three-row SUV, has seven USB-C ports for its part. Of course, we can't talk about Ford and not include the F-150, which has multiple USB-C ports throughout the cab. It used to be the bestselling car in America until it lost that title recently to a Japanese vehicle.
Lincoln, Ford's luxury division, has also upped its USB-C game in recent years, though it may have gone a bit overboard. For instance, both the 2026 Lincoln Navigator and the 2026 Aviator can come with up to 14 USB-C ports located around the vehicle. Other models also have a number of USB-C charging ports, like the Nautilus, which has standard wireless charging pads and USB-C ports in each row. The 2026 Corsair sedan comes with at least four USB-C ports as well, and that's on the base trim.
JLR (without the J, for now)
Here, JLR stands for the Tata-Group-owned Jaguar-Land Rover conglomerate. Jaguar is currently not selling any vehicles anywhere, having initiated a production pause following its rebrand. However, Land Rover and its luxury subdivision of Range Rover continue to hold strong in the U.S. market, with its SUV-only lineup. On the Land Rover end of things, let's start with the Defender, which is the flagship offering from the brand. For 2026, it offers USB-C charging ports across all three rows of seating; which should logically mean that SUVs without the third row of seats also have second-passenger USB-C ports.
Both the Discovery and Discovery Sport also have USB-C ports in all rows of seating, while the regular Range Rover, as well as the Evoque, Sport, and Velar all have several ports on their end. Where there are any special versions (like the discontinued SVR or current SV), expect those to have the same number as the model they are based on.
BMW, Mercedes, and Audi
The German trifecta of luxury car manufacturers all have USB-C ports in their models, as one would expect when buying into this segment. BMW's M2, M3, M4, and M5 all have USB-C ports in the cabin, and so do its X3, X5, and X6 SUVs as well. The flagship BMW SUV, the X7, has no less than six USB-C ports for 2026.
Moving on to the Stuttgart-housed Mercedes group, virtually every model it offers in 2026 comes with USB-C, including the CLA, GLA, GLC, GLB, GLE, EQS, GLS, the E-classes, C-classes, and of course, its S-Class. Coming to Audi, which probably has the widest lineup of the trio of brands, its A-series cars all have multiple USB-C ports inside, including the A3, A5, A6, and A8 sedans. Its SUVs also feature USB-C charging ports, including the entire Q-series range from the Q3 to the Q8, as well as the S and RS-versions of those SUVs.
Honda, Nissan, and Toyota
These are among the cars that we'd be most likely to see on our roads, as they are very, very popular with consumers. Each of these brands makes too many models to cover in-depth, so we'll be focusing on their best-selling ones. Starting with Honda, it put two USB-C ports alongside a wireless charger in its 2026 Civic, and at least one USB-C port in the CR-V, but more for anything above the base LX trim. On the Civic, the USB-C ports only came as standard from 2025.
Moving on to Nissan, the Rogue gets two USB-C ports in 2026, while the recently refreshed flagship SUV, the Armada, can have up to eight dotted throughout the cabin.
Finally, the current king of reliability, Toyota also puts USB-C charging ports in many of its models. The Corolla gets four ports, the Sienna gets them in all rows, and the Prius comes with six USB-C ports in 2026. One of the brand's most popular offerings, the RAV4 has five ports, while the Camry comes with three USB-C ports for its part.
Mazda, Subaru, and Mitsubishi
Moving on, we have another Japanese trio of popular consumer car brands: Mazda, Subaru, and Mitsubishi. Let's begin with Mazda, which includes USB-C charging ports across its range, which consists of the CX-5, CX-30, CX-50, CX-70, and CX-90 SUVs, the Mazda 3 hatchback, and the Mazda 3 sedan. This would also apply to the PHEV versions of any of the SUVs that we just mentioned. Next, Subaru also features USB-C ports in its models. The flagship Forester SUV has USB-C ports in both the front and the rear, and they are illuminated for use at night. Other models that have USB-C are the Crosstrek, Ascent, Outback, Impreza, WRX, and for the discontinued-after-2025 Legacy.
And now we come to Mitsubishi, which is a crossover-only brand in the U.S. at the moment. It sells only two models in the States, the Outlander and the Eclipse Cross, and both have several USB-C ports across all rows of seating.
Acura, Infiniti, and Lexus
Each of these three companies is actually the luxury division of a regular Japanese car brand. For instance, Acura is owned by Honda, Infiniti is Nissan, and Lexus is Toyota. To start with, let's look at Acura, which give us USB-C charging ports in the Integra, ADX, RDX, TLX, and MDX — which is its entire lineup.
Next, for Infiniti, the QX50, QX55, QX60, and QX80 are all pretty well-known models, and all of them come with a number of USB ports in the car for both front and rear passengers.
Lastly, we have Lexus, and one can expect its entire lineup in 2026 to have USB-C charging ports. To put the spotlight on a few distinct models, the RX350, NX350, IS350, and the top-of-the-line LX700h all have several USB-C charging ports located around the vehicle. Many people (incorrectly) believe that Lexus is an acronym for "Luxury Exports to the United States", but in reality, it's just the Latin word "luxus," French "luxe" and the Greek "lexicon" combined.
Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia
Next, we move from Japan to South Korea, which has some heavy-hitting car brands of its own. We begin with Hyundai, which offers dual USB-ports in the front on the entry-level Ioniq 6 and Elantra models. Being a slightly more luxurious option, the 2026 Hyundai Sonata has USB-C ports in both rows of seating. Other Hyundai vehicles that have USB-C ports are the Kona, Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Ioniq 9, and Santa Cruz. The luxury division of Hyundai, called Genesis, also offers USB-C charging ports across its own range, which consists of the G70, G80, and G90 sedans, and the GV60, GV70, and GV80 crossover SUVs, the last of which has no less than four USB-C ports as standard on all models.
Lastly for South Korea, we have Kia — which many people don't know is also owned by Hyundai. The brand offers USB-C chargers as standard across its entire lineup, which consists of the K4 and K5 sedans, along with the Seltos, Sportage, Telluride, Carnival and Sorento SUVs/MPVs. A quirk of the 2025 Telluride used to be that though it had both USB-A and USB-C in the front, only the USB-A connection could be used to project the phone onto the infotainment screen. It's unclear whether this will be true of the upcoming 2027 generation Telluride.
Rolls-Royce, Mini Cooper, and Bentley
You might be surprised that we've included Mini with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley, but that's only because both Rolls-Royce and Mini are now under the stewardship of the BMW Group. That, and there was no other place where it fit. Anyway, for 2026, Mini has USB-C ports on all of its major offerings here in the U.S., which include the Countryman, two-door Cooper, and four-door Cooper. Coming to the land-yacht manufacturer of Bentley, it also has USB-C charging ports as standard on its entire luxury range comprising the Continental four-door and coupes, and also on the Bentayga SUV.
As far as Rolls-Royce goes, there are USB-C charging ports on the flagship Phantom and entry-level Ghost Series II limousines, on the second-generation Cullinan, as well as on its first EV, the Spectre. Several older models that have now been discontinued, like the first-generation Ghost and Cullinan, also had USB-C charging ports.
Exotic Brands
Even the foreign import brands who care a lot about removing unnecessary features include USB-C ports on their models these days. Starting with Porsche, arguably the most mass-market of the lot, it offers USB-C charging ports on its entire 2026 range. This encompasses the Cayenne, Macan, Panamera, Taycan, Cayman, and 911, and all of their sub-models, seemingly. Even the hardcore models like the track-focused 911 GT3 and GT3 RS also feature USB-C ports as standard.
McLaren also offers USB-C ports across almost its entire current range as standard, which includes the entry-level McLaren Artura, and the 750S, along with its flagship W1. Only the 2026 McLaren GTS appears to lack USB-C ports, though it does have one USB-A port.
As far as other brands go, Lamborghini has USB-C ports on the Revuelto and Urus, and Ferrari offers them on the F80, Purosangue, and the 12Cilindri. Even Aston-Martin offers the ports on the Vantage and DBX.
The Hypercars
Even with the brands who think that the added weight of regular wheels would be a sin (The Koenigsegg Jesko's wheels weigh only 13 pounds in front) include USB-C ports. To begin with, the Koenigsegg Jesko actually does a lot better than most of the cars on this list, with three USB-C ports in its console — but then again, this should be granted, given that it costs several million dollars.
We know that some Pagani models also support Android Auto via USB-C, like the Utopia. This is to be expected since Pagani has been making just four cars (the Zonda, Huayra, Imola and Utopia), some of which have been in production for decades, so they obviously won't have USB-C, especially the older ones. We weren't able to confirm whether or not any Bugatti models come with USB-C ports, or any USB ports, really. Of course, it's worth mentioning that at this level of exclusivity, if a customer says they want USB-C, they'll be getting USB-C ports.