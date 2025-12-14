Which Car Brands Have Models With USB-C Charging Ports?

For a great many years, automakers stuck with old-fashioned USB-A ports that charged phones at glacial speeds, while the rest of the tech world moved onto the faster USB-C standard. So while phones began releasing with chargers that got a 50% charge in under 30 minutes, even $60,000 luxury cars were still offer charging speeds that barely kept pace with battery drain during navigation.

But all that's changed for the better now, with the introduction of USB-C on the vast majority of new cars on the market today. The standard supports faster charging, and is reversible, so no more taking three attempts to get the cable into the socket. Most importantly, a lot of modern devices now use USB-C, so drivers can finally rid themselves of the cable collection that's been growing in the center console.

What's cool to see is how quickly the industry embraced the change, with most major automakers now including USB-C charging ports on even entry level cars. Some OEM's have gone absolutely overboard, for example, Lincoln's Navigator can have up to 14 USB-C ports in some trims. So, with all that said, here are some of the car brands that have models with USB-C charging ports.