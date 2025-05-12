Is Dodge Really Introducing A Four-Door Charger To Replace The Challenger?
The Dodge Charger has been around for eight generations, with the model being offered in a two-door version for most of its existence. The sixth and seventh generation Chargers, which were among the most successful Dodges in the U.S., came in four-door versions. However, when the company released the eighth-generation Charger, it returned to its two-door roots with the 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona.
This meant that Dodge no longer had a four-door full-size muscle sedan, especially as it had discontinued previous generations of the Charger and Challenger. So, if you still wanted all that power and performance but needed something a bit more practical and spacious, you no longer had an American option. Or do you?
At the moment, you can only get two-door versions of the Charger R/T and Scat Pack. But in response to a Car and Driver article, a Dodge spokesperson said, "The two-door Dodge Charger R/T and Charger Daytona Scat Pack ... are in dealerships now, with four-door Charger Daytona models set to join them soon." That means Stellantis North America is getting ready to launch a muscle car that will comfortably fit your family sooner rather than later.
Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date when these models will launch; all we know is that these more practical models are expected to arrive this summer. You will also have multiple powertrain options for this muscle sedan, as you can pick between the Daytona, which starts with the 456-horsepower electric motor, and the Sixpack, which packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine that delivers 420 horsepower in standard-output configuration.
There's a Dodge Charger for everyone
The most hardcore fans would've loved the Charger's return to its original two-door body style, but the introduction of the Charger Daytona as an EV likely stirred up controversy. Sure, the Scat Pack version of the Daytona set the bar for muscle EVs with its 670 horsepower, but electric motors still aren't the same as some of the best engines ever put in a Dodge Charger.
Despite all that performance, Dodge knew there were a few who would not like an EV replacing the legacy of the much-loved Dodge Charger. So, the company has also launched the Sixpack, which has a twin-turbo inline-six engine. Both the Daytona and Sixpack are available in two-door and four-door versions, so anyone shopping for a modern American muscle car will have a range of options to choose from. The Sixpack is also available in two engine configurations — the standard-output 420-horsepower engine for the four-door Sixpack, and a high-output engine for the two-door version that puts out 550 horses.
Dodge might make both engines available in the two- and four-door versions of the Sixpack, but that is unconfirmed as of the moment. We also have rumors that Dodge will put a V8 HEMI in the new Charger and release an 807-horsepower Dodge Charger Banshee EV with a two-speed transmission in 2026, but these are just whispers we've heard through the grapevine. If true, these models would bring back the raw speed and power that the Dodge Charger is known for. Hopefully, Stellantis North America hears our pleas and comes through with these blisteringly fast Charger models.