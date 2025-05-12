Is Dodge Really Introducing A Four-Door Charger To Replace The Challenger?

The Dodge Charger has been around for eight generations, with the model being offered in a two-door version for most of its existence. The sixth and seventh generation Chargers, which were among the most successful Dodges in the U.S., came in four-door versions. However, when the company released the eighth-generation Charger, it returned to its two-door roots with the 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona.

Advertisement

This meant that Dodge no longer had a four-door full-size muscle sedan, especially as it had discontinued previous generations of the Charger and Challenger. So, if you still wanted all that power and performance but needed something a bit more practical and spacious, you no longer had an American option. Or do you?

At the moment, you can only get two-door versions of the Charger R/T and Scat Pack. But in response to a Car and Driver article, a Dodge spokesperson said, "The two-door Dodge Charger R/T and Charger Daytona Scat Pack ... are in dealerships now, with four-door Charger Daytona models set to join them soon." That means Stellantis North America is getting ready to launch a muscle car that will comfortably fit your family sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date when these models will launch; all we know is that these more practical models are expected to arrive this summer. You will also have multiple powertrain options for this muscle sedan, as you can pick between the Daytona, which starts with the 456-horsepower electric motor, and the Sixpack, which packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine that delivers 420 horsepower in standard-output configuration.