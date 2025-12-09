3 Used Toyota Models Under $20,000 That Are Worth Buying, According To KBB

Several automakers make great cars for those starting their motoring journey, and one of them is Toyota. Known for offering many models with cheap maintenance costs, the Japanese brand is a great choice for quality without breaking the bank. And, thanks to its reputation for reliability, Toyota's vehicles are also great choices to buy used. Some Toyotas can even last more than 250,000 miles, making them safe purchases for even the most risk-averse motorist.

There is a range of cheap and reliable Toyotas on the used market, but given the automaker's long history, some might find it hard to narrow down their choices and find the right vehicle for them. Getting behind the wheel and trying one out helps a lot, of course, but it's always handy to at least know what Toyotas you want to try out in the first place.

So, to that end, we've gone through Kelley Blue Book's ratings, fair purchase prices, and database of used listings to identify standout Toyota models available for less than $20,000 that are worth considering. There are many other Toyota models worth buying used, of course, but we think these are great starting points for anyone who wants a safe, sensible set of wheels for not that much money.