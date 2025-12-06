5 Smart Home Gadgets You Should Be Using In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A decade ago, it was understandable to avoid smart home tech. It was fragmented, unreliable, and expensive. These days, there are still smart home devices you really shouldn't buy, but mostly to avoid unhelpful or unpleasant experiences, like persistent subscriptions and hyper-niche use cases that don't really feel worth the effort to make "smart." By and large, smart home devices are good enough to have in the home, and a few will genuinely make your life easier.

For the most part, these devices are things you've likely seen before, like video doorbells and smart thermostats. They extend the functionality of existing tech in to make it more useful, rather than bring anything experimental or quirky into your life. For example, video doorbells can do all sorts of things from identifying who's knocking on your door to catching porch pirates in the act, even if you're note at home.

Brands that make these products have gone from young upstarts to juggernauts in their various segments, and the products they offer have been refined to a point where most of them simply work. If you're curious about finally getting into the smart home arena, here are a handful of products to get you off on the right foot and extend the use of things you already have installed in your home.