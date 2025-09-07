5 Smart Devices You Should Avoid Having In Your Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding a smart device to your home or business is a great way to enhance your everyday space. These advanced electronics are designed to make your life easier by saving you time, improving security, or making everyday tasks more convenient. You can even add smart devices to your outdoor spaces if you enjoy spending time in your backyard. You may also consider integrating a smart home hub to determine if you need one based on how many of these devices you have throughout your property.

Whenever you purchase a new smart device, you might discover that it comes with a feature that becomes a drawback to using it, turning it into a headache rather than making your life more efficient. There are a few smart devices you should avoid adding to your home, and there are specific features you also want to avoid having in any smart device you purchase. Whenever you're looking to buy a new smart device for your home, review whether anything you want to buy has these features that could hamper your experience.