15 Of The Most Reliable SUVs Under $25,000 (According To KBB)
Buyer's remorse is so last season. This year, the trend is confident car ownership, and it starts with not buying a lemon. If you're shopping for SUVs under $25,000, you shouldn't have to roll the dice and hope your new ride doesn't immediately greet you with warning lights and an existential crisis. You deserve something truly trustworthy, so you don't have to Google "SUV making weird noise help" while silently bargaining with the universe.
To get what you deserve, you cannot just pick whatever looks shiny, comfortable, and chock full of fancy features. You have to dig into the data to know what will hold up once the honeymoon phase is over. That's why we explored Kelley Blue Book's expert ratings, consumer reviews, and reliability scores to find the absolute gems in a sea of mediocrity. The result? Your choice of 15 reliable SUVs that have actually proven themselves in the real world, not just on a carefully curated test track.
2026 Chevrolet Trax
The 2026 Chevrolet Trax shows up with entry-level pricing and a surprisingly grown-up attitude. It earned a stellar 4.7 reliability score, and both experts and consumers back it up with strong 4.3 and 4.6 ratings, respectively. Sure, there are only 16 customer reviews so far since it's essentially fresh off the assembly line, but the enthusiasm from early adopters is hard to ignore.
What's the appeal? Chevy somehow crammed a surprising amount of legroom into a subcompact footprint while keeping the price reasonable at around $22,995. The combined city and highway fuel economy sits in the high 30s, solid numbers for a non-hybrid SUV. And the cargo space? Let's just say you won't be playing "Tetris" every time you go grocery shopping. One owner called it the best value of any new car they've owned in 40 years, which is the kind of endorsement you don't hear every day.
2018 Toyota Highlander
The 2018 Toyota Highlander is the SUV version of a Roth IRA: it's smart, responsible, and your future self will thank you for your smart investment. It earned a 4.6 reliability score backed by nearly 200 owner reviews, who rate it a solid 4.3 overall. Experts are equally impressed, giving it a 4.4 for comfort, practicality, and long-term dependability.
KBB experts suggest skipping the base four-cylinder engine (which struggles to move this beast) in favor of the 295 hp V6. That'll give you enough pep for highway merging even when fully loaded with eight passengers. But fair warning, the third row is best reserved for small children or people you don't like very much.
Want to treat yourself? Snag the Limited Platinum trim for around $23,439. Back in 2018, this fully loaded status symbol cost nearly $50,000. Now, you can get the panoramic moonroof, heated steering wheel and second-row seats, and the bird's eye view camera for less than the price of a base-model Corolla.
2022 Mazda CX-5
Do you want to drive a luxury European crossover but can't stomach the price tag (or the repair bills)? Well, you're in luck because the 2022 Mazda CX-5 delivers a refined, premium driving experience without the financial anxiety. With a 4.5 expert rating, 4.4 from consumers across 172 reviews, and a solid 4.6 reliability score, this compact SUV punches way above its weight class.
The CX-5 earns all that praise because All-Wheel Drive is standard throughout the line, and its G-Vectoring Control system ensures it handles corners like a sports car, not a utility vehicle. Owners can't stop talking about its sleek, refined, and downright classy looks, especially in that show-stopping Soul Red Crystal Metallic. Looking for max value? The base 2.5 S starts at a wallet-friendly $19,201. But the true bargain is the top-of-the-line 2.5 Turbo Signature, with a 227 hp engine, Nappa leather, and a heads-up display, all for only $24,368.
2021 Buick Enclave
The 2021 Buick Enclave is the oversized lounge chair of the three-row SUV world. It's quiet, roomy, and a little bit bougie without the full luxury price tag. It slots neatly between mainstream family movers and its fancier cousin, the Cadillac XT6, delivering a whisper-quiet ride thanks to Buick's Quiet Tuning magic.
Critics were a little lukewarm, giving it a 3.8 expert rating, but actual owners? They're living their best Enclave life, handing it a 4.6 Reliability score and a solid 4.4 consumer rating across 44 reviews. And with its standard 310 hp V6 and nearly 98 cubic feet of cargo room, it's easy to see why.
The catch? Buick forgot to make basic safety features, like automatic emergency braking, which is standard on lower trims. Awkward. But the used pricing totally redeems it. The nicely outfitted Essence trim starts around $22,043. Just know that if you want all the modern safety goodies, you may have to bump up to the Premium trim for a touch over $25,000.
2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer
The 2026 Trailblazer is Chevy's Goldilocks SUV. It's bigger than the Trax, smaller than the Equinox, and priced just at the edge of our budget. With a 4.2 expert rating and matching 4.5 scores from both consumers and reliability across 39 reviews, this subcompact proves you don't need to sacrifice style for substance.
The Trailblazer brings more swagger than most sub-$25,000 SUVs. Sharp body lines, bold front grille, and available two-tone roof give it a legitimately sporty look. Inside, it's surprisingly roomy, letting adults sit in the back without bending themselves into pretzels. And the 11-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sweetens the deal.
The design says, "Let's go," but the base engine ...does not. You may catch yourself humming the "Jeopardy!" theme while it works up to highway speed. Want more power? You'll need to spring for AWD, but it comes with the better 155-hp engine and a real nine-speed automatic instead of the sleepy CVT.
2025 Hyundai Venue
If the phrase "Lowest 5-Year Cost to Own" sounds like sweet poetry to your ears, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is your automotive soulmate. With a 4.2 expert rating, 4.5 from consumers, and a solid 4.6 reliability score across 27 reviews, this tiny titan of value is the ultimate budget-friendly daily driver.
What's the pull? Fuel economy, primarily. The Venue achieves 31 mpg combined, edging out similarly sized rivals. One owner reported hitting over 40 mpg on a recent fill-up. It's also ridiculously easy to maneuver in tight city spaces, and Hyundai backs it with a five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Meanwhile, other brands are over here offering you... 36 months and a pat on the back.
The top-trim Limited starts at $24,945, but KBB's Fair Purchase Price suggests you'll likely pay closer to $23,593. Not too shabby for something with forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, wireless phone integration, and the most stress-free ownership costs in the class.
2020 Nissan Murano
If your idea of adventure is lounging in a plush seat while gliding down the highway, the 2020 Nissan Murano is your mid-size chariot. Think sanctuary on wheels, not wannabe Jeep. Owners love it too, giving it a 4.7 Reliability score and a 4.6 consumer rating across 147 reviews. KBB experts were a bit cooler at 4.1, but something tells us they probably didn't spend enough time in the Zero Gravity seats.
And get this: For only $20,079, you can get the top-shelf Platinum trim with diamond-quilted leather, a panoramic moonroof, and breezy ventilated seats. It's money well spent because those stylish lines create blind spots so massive you could lose a Mini Cooper back there, and you'll desperately want Nissan's excellent 360-degree camera keeping you out of trouble. If you don't want to go all out, don't worry. Every model comes with the 260 hp 3.5-liter V6. Just be ready for the CVT to get vocal when you accelerate hard.
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the vehicle you buy when you want zero drama. Period. A rock-solid 4.7 reliability score, matching 4.4 expert and consumer ratings, and 338 reviews practically writing it love letters... this isn't just a good used buy. It's the used car jackpot. And it all starts for just over $15,000.
The magic lies in Toyota's hybrid wizardry. Even with standard AWD, the RAV4 Hybrid gets over 30 mpg. Its dual-motor setup kicks out 194 hp, making it quicker than the gas model while daintily sipping fuel. You also get comfortable seating, 70.6 feet of cargo space, and Toyota Safety Sense P standard on every trim.
All this real-world practicality is exactly why Toyota loyalty runs so deep. One owner is cruising past 180,000 trouble-free miles with a 400,000-mile goal, while another calls theirs "the last of the great RAV4s" and plans to drive it into the 2040s. In other words, it's the kind of SUV you buy once... and then forget what car shopping even feels like.
2025 Honda HR-V
If you've ever wanted a subcompact SUV that feels a bit more mature, the 2025 Honda HR-V hits the mark. Thanks to its Civic DNA, it drives with a level of refinement you don't usually find in the mid-$23,000 range. KBB's experts clearly noticed, handing it a 4.5 rating, while owners land at 3.9 with a solid 4.4 for reliability (aka "I trust this thing to start on Monday morning").
The real selling point? The cabin feels surprisingly upscale, like a CR-V hit with a shrink ray. Expect comfy seats, a tidy interior design, and real-world roominess: close to 38 inches of rear legroom and 55.1 cubic feet of cargo with the seats down. And because Honda loves overachieving, you also get a Top Safety Pick+ badge, a 5-star NHTSA score, and Honda Sensing standard. The only drawback? Speed is... not its love language. You can trust the 158-hp 2.0-liter and CVT combo to get you where you're going, but don't expect any fireworks.
2021 Kia Telluride
If your life currently involves kids, gear, pets, or all of the above, the 2021 Kia Telluride is probably already on your radar, and for good reason. It's a three-row SUV that looks like money, hauls like a minivan, and was basically the family-hauler prom king in 2021. KBB's experts practically swooned over it, dropping a 4.8 rating and crowning it the best three-Row Midsize SUV of 2021.Owners land at a more modest 4.1, but its 4.3 reliability rating (supported by 83 reviews) speaks for itself.
For just over $22,000, you get a 291-hp 3.8-liter V6, 5,000 pounds of towing, and up to 87 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded. That means road trips, Costco, soccer tournaments, and a DIY move all in one weekend are absolutely on the table. The ride is quiet and comfy, the interior feels way more lux SUV than its pricing suggests, and Kia's long 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty is the cherry on top.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA
A luxury badge without the luxury price tag? Say less. For around $18,249, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA is your VIP pass into the world of German engineering without selling your kidney for the down payment. It holds a 4.3 expert rating for its perfect mix of athletics and practicality. Consumers are right there with the experts, offering matching 4.3 scores for reliability and overall satisfaction.
It's nimble, sporty (0-60 mph in about 7 seconds), and undeniably stylish. You get the iconic three-pointed star on the grille, which legally entitles you to look down on people driving practical sedans. Plus, with fuel economy hovering around 28 mpg combined, you won't be spending all your savings at the pump.
But here is the reality check: it's small. Like, "Is this a hatchback in disguise?" small. The back seat is cozy, and the cargo space is best suited for a weekend trip, not a Costco haul. Also, while you bought it for a bargain, the service department still charges full-price Mercedes rates.
2022 Audi Q5
With the 2022 Audi Q5, you don't need a trust fund to enjoy a little luxury. With a glowing 4.7 expert score and matching 4.2s from consumers for both reliability and overall satisfaction, it's holding its own beautifully. And because it's a few years old now, clean examples of the 40 TFSI Premium trim are dipping under our $25,000 cut, with Fair Purchase Pricing starting around $23,896.
On the road, the Q5 splits the difference between comfy cruiser and fun-to-drive. It's more playful than a soft luxury barge, yet less exhausting than a full-on sport SUV. The cabin is classic Audi: clean design, high-quality materials, a slick 10.1-inch touchscreen, and enough rear legroom (about 38 inches) for actual adults. Standard Quattro all-wheel drive, strong safety tech, and available plug-in hybrid and SQ5 variants round things out. Just be warned: once you get used to Virtual Cockpit and the B&O sound system, going back to a "normal" SUV might feel... a little basic.
2020 Audi Q7
The 2020 Audi Q7 lets you haul your whole family without looking like you've completely given up on your dreams. For a wallet-friendly $21,675, you get a three-row luxury fortress all your own. Experts gave it a 4.7 rating, calling out the gorgeous interior, smooth ride, and slick tech like Audi's Virtual Cockpit. Owners are largely on the same page, with a 4.3 overall rating and a confident 4.4 for reliability. It really is a fantastic place to spend time, even if you're just going to and from the carpool line.
Just be realistic about who sits in the "way back." The third row is strictly for small children or adults who are exceptionally flexible. Also, the base four-cylinder engine is adequate (0-60 in roughly 7 seconds), but it won't pin you to your seat. It's built for smooth sailing, not drag racing. But considering you're getting Porsche-adjacent engineering (it shares a platform with the Cayenne) at a true bargain basement price, you'll probably get over it.
2020 Acura MDX
While its European cousins are off enjoying another pricey spa day in the service bay, the 2020 Acura MDX is pure Zen. Experts give it a strong 4.6 rating. And owners back that with a 4.0 consumer score plus a 4.2 for reliability across 145 reviews, making it a steady, worry-free pick.
And the vibe? For around $20,585, you get a well-equipped, tech-loaded luxury SUV without the luxury-level stress. The MDX is what you choose when you've retired the minivan phase but still need to haul half a soccer team in comfort. Its 290-hp V6 has plenty of life in it, and the available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) gives it a surprisingly nimble feel for something this size.
Sure, the infotainment setup looks like it was dreamed up by engineers who hate joy, and the third row is more "in a pinch" than "road-trip ready." But those are small trade-offs for a family-friendly luxury SUV that shows up, does its job, and doesn't leave you stranded with a four-digit repair bill.
2025 Kia Seltos
The 2025 Kia Seltos barely sneaks under our price limit, but we aren't complaining. Priced around $24,967, it proves you don't have to drive a boring car just to save money. It earned a massive 4.7 expert rating because it basically does everything right. Owners agree, giving it a 4.2 overall score and a dependable 4.3 reliability rating.
Utility? Oh yes. This subcompact manages to offer nearly 63 cubic feet of cargo room with the seats down, which is surprisingly huge for a car this size. You also get Kia's legendary 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, meaning you can drive it for a decade without constantly worrying about expensive repair bills.
Just be sure to pack a little patience for the base 2.0-liter engine. With 146 hp, it'll get you up to highway speed eventually, but it's not built for daring on-ramp merges. The 195-hp turbo models are noticeably more energetic, though they climb far over our budget and sit in the "nice to dream about" category.
Methodology
Our selection process began by identifying SUV models with an average market price below $25,000 using Kelley Blue Book data. For each qualifying model, we pulled the complete set of available KBB ratings: expert evaluation, consumer rating, reliability score, and the total number of consumer reviews. The goal was to blend official KBB data with real-life experience, so you know which SUVs hold up beyond the test drive.