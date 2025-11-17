There's A Reason Mazda's Red Paint Is Famous – And It's Not Just How It Looks

It's easy to spot a Mazda long before you've gotten close enough to check out the logo or detailing. That is, it's easy if it's finished in the company's signature Soul Red Crystal: a reflective, multi-layered coating crafted with bright pigments, tiny aluminum fragments, and light-absorbing flakes. Although the color is eye-catching courtesy of its reflective shimmer and depth, that's not the main reason why it's so well known. It's actually mostly because of the specialist and exclusive way the paint is applied and designed.

Mazda developed a special approach for painting production models known as Takuminuri. The phrase is a portmanteau of "master craftsman" or "artisan" (takumi) and "paint" or "lacquer" (nuri), meaning "artisan coloring". The automaker programmed its painting robots — which are commonly used for coating mass-produced vehicles — to simulate the way that Mazda's artisans paint their concept cars by hand. This allowed even their commercially available cars to achieve that identifiable look that was previously reserved only for select models.

Soul Red Crystal is actually made up of three layers of coating on top of the base primer, each with their own purpose. The base layer is a reflective or absorptive layer, which is made up of a mixture of two kinds of flakes. One kind is light-absorbing, while the other is high-brightness, microscopic flecks of aluminum, chosen to reflect the light. A translucent layer of high-chroma pigment sits on top, giving a vibrant red appearance, before being finished off with a clear top coat for gloss and shine. These layers allow the light to effectively bounce around before reflecting it back to you, creating that recognizable signature glow.