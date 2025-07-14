What Is Mazda's Kodo Design Language And How Did It Shape A Generation Of Timeless Cars?

Mazda's Kodo design language, first introduced in 2010, combines energy, rhythm, and vitality into forms that are distinctively Japanese in their elegance and style. Also known as "Soul of Motion", it reflects the Japanese concept of 'less is more,' in which simplicity produces truly beautiful shapes in the sheet metal of its concept cars, which are then translated to its production cars. In the words of Mazda's Design Chief Ikuo Maeda, "To us, a car is more than just a means of transport or a mass of metal. It should be a vital presence in people's lives, like a friend or family member. That's why the Kodo design philosophy is all about breathing life into the very form of our cars."

The expression of Mazda's Kodo design language can be seen in some concept cars that Mazda has produced and displayed at various auto shows around the world since 2010's Shinari concept. These include the RX-Vision, which won "Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year" at the 31st Festival Automobile International in 2016. The RX-Vision was followed up by two more concept vehicles, the Mazda Kai Concept and the Mazda Vision Coupe, both of which were revealed at the October 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. A few years later, in late 2023, the Mazda Iconic SP, a compact sports car concept, was shown at the Tokyo Mobility Show. Mazda models like the RX-8 and Miata RF are already considered future classics.