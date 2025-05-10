What Happened To The Mazda Furai Concept Car?

The Mazda Furai — or "Sound of the wind" — was one of the most striking concept cars of the 2000s, an absolute treat from the perspectives of form, function, and feeling. It was first revealed at the 2008 North American International Auto Show in Detroit and earned widespread praise for its representation of Mazda's new design direction, "Nagare." The word is Japanese for "flow" or "stream" and is commonly used to describe, for instance, a stream of consciousness or the passage of time. The Furai's design evoked this sense of continuous flow with a fluid cascade of curves and angles, giving it a unique and striking look. This design language endeared the Furai to enthusiasts the world over. Sadly, the Furai met its end as dramatically as it entered: in a roaring fire which erupted from the engine bay behind the seats.

Staffers from Top Gear Magazine were shooting footage in August 2008 when photographers noticed licks of flame coming from the exhaust; a common sight in high-powered rotary-engine cars. Larger flames consumed the rear end shortly after, and because the car was over a hill from where the fire marshals were posted, they weren't aware of the blaze until it was far too late. The charred remains of the Furai were quickly hauled away and shipped to Mazda's advanced design studio in Irvine, California, and that's the last we've heard of it. Mike Fernie of Drivetribe published a response from Mazda to a 2024 email he sent regarding the Furai, which bluntly read, "We cannot share the location of the concept." To this day, no one knows where the Furai is or what Mazda's future plans are for the model.

