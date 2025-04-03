What Is A Sequential Transmission And How Does It Work?

Much like almost all modern transmissions, sequential manuals consist of a labyrinth of gears, shafts, and linkages. But when you understand the basic mechanics, it's deceptively simple.

Imagine you have two shafts, and each contains its own gears. Now, the top shaft links into the engine and the bottom to the driveshaft. Let's say the top shaft has a larger gear and the bottom a smaller gear. That means, mechanically speaking, that the top shaft will rotate faster than the bottom when that gear is engaged. That's your first gear – the selection with the largest gear on top and smallest on bottom. As you go through the gears, the top gear will get smaller and smaller, and the bottom will get larger. This changes the ratio, so now the bottom shaft is spinning more quickly in relation to the top, meaning the wheels are spinning more quickly for the same engine RPM. These are the vehicle's higher gears.

As for how shifting is done, let's say you have a 6-speed plus reverse, so seven gears. Next, pretend you have seven "hands" on the top shaft, each with their own gear. When you shift into first, the first gear's "hand" will grab onto that first gear. This means that now both shafts are rotating at first-gear speed. When you shift to second, the "hand" then releases its grip on first, and instead the second-gear "hand" grips onto its gear. This process is done mechanically through a ratchet, which tells the system which hands to grip and release, with only one hand gripping at a time. The hands are known as dog clutches, and are why sequential transmissions don't require a regular clutch to operate beyond the launch.

