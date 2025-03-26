What Kind Of Transmission Does NASCAR Use And Why Is It Special?

The transmission most commonly associated with NASCAR for decades, most championship series retain the traditional 4-speed manual thanks to its proven durability, modularity, and historical significance. While manufactured by different companies such as Xtrac, Andrews, and so on, all of these feature extremely similar design architecture due to regulations. As such, we'll focus on one particular manufacturer and extrapolate the data to each, leaving wiggle-room for minor variations. Namely, G-Force and the GSR 4-speed utilized throughout NASCAR and other racing series.

The Pennsylvania-based company G-Force Transmissions manufactures these traditional manual transmissions for use in mid to high-demand motorsports, with their model known as the G-Force GSR DogBox competing in NASCAR and top-level drift events. This gearbox features all straight-cut forward gears with a top-shifted configuration, unique to the Car of Tomorrow-era of NASCAR. Traditional 4-speed transmissions remain in-service in regional series like ARCA, the Xfinity Cup Series, and Craftsman Truck Series, among other championships and non-sanctioned events utilizing older NASCAR platforms.

It's a design which heavily deviates from the older Muncie T-10 side-mounted shifter layout – a gearbox design also housed in many modern designs. For instance, Richmond manufactures T-10-based gearboxes that saw service all the way up to the SuperTruck series, and similar models like Motive Gear T-10s are found on most stock cars predating Car of Tomorrow itself. All of these transmissions utilize modular design architecture to allow for different gear ratios to suit different tracks (minus fourth gear, which is always a 1:1 ratio), as well as an internal oil pump to retain adequate circulation throughout the course of a race. Generally-speaking, early transmissions started off with cast-iron casings before switching over to aluminum or magnesium to save weight.

