10 Cars With Red Interiors You Can Buy In 2024
Red interiors in cars have always made a statement. Whether it is a fiery burst of color or a deeper, luxurious shade — a red interior transforms the driving experience. In 2024, several cars are pushing this style trend and offer a range of red interiors that suit different tastes. From sporty and bold to subtle and refined, the variety in 2024 is impressive.
For some, a red interior is about feeling connected to the car's sporty nature. It is a nod to classic sports cars and adds a sense of excitement every time you sit behind the wheel. For others, it is a way to introduce a touch of elegance to an otherwise standard interior. No matter the reason, red interiors are making a strong comeback — and the options are better than ever.
If you have ever considered a car with a red interior, this list covers a variety of models available in 2024. We have included everything from high-end luxury sedans to more affordable, everyday options. The idea is to give you a snapshot of what is out there, showcasing cars that use red in different ways — whether it is full leather upholstery (and if it is, don't forget the leather care gel) or just well-placed accents.
Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition: Starting price $32,600
The Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition brings a bold look to the compact SUV market with its distinctive red interior. The red leather seats are a standout feature, which offers a striking contrast against the vehicle's exterior. The rich red hue carries through to the door panels, with detailed red stitching that adds a sense of luxury and uniqueness to the cabin. The red leather interior is not just about looks — it is also designed for comfort with heated seats and lumbar support.
On the outside, the CX-5 Carbon Edition offers an exclusive Polymetal Gray Metallic paint, which pairs perfectly with the vibrant red interior. It comes equipped with 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels finished in black metallic, which boosts its sporty aesthetic. This trim starts at $32,600 and comes with a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine producing 187 horsepower. Standard features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, providing both comfort and tech-savvy convenience.
If you want to feel like you are driving something special, the red interior of the CX-5 Carbon Edition does that. Plus, the CX-5 is known as one of the most reliable Mazda models, so you are not just getting style, but investing in a vehicle with a reputation for dependability.
Lexus LC 500: Starting price $99,800
The Lexus LC 500 offers a rich red interior that is hard to ignore. Step inside, and you will find the red leather seats — known as "Rioja Red Alcantara" — dominate the cabin, which gives it an immediate and striking presence. This is not just a hint of red — it spreads across the seats, door panels, and even around the dashboard. It gives off a sporty vibe the luxury Lexus is known for. The red leather is paired with Satin Metallic trim, which adds a modern touch to the otherwise classic feel of the interior.
Noteworthy is the craftsmanship — the leather feels premium, and the stitching is meticulous. Lexus does not just go for visual impact — the attention to detail is obvious in how the leather is cut and sewn, which offers both comfort and style. As for specs, the LC 500 packs a 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine and can go from 0-to-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. The 12.3-inch touchscreen display complements the interior, which adds a tech-forward feel without clashing with the classic elements.
Starting at $99,800, the LC 500 is not just about speed and performance — it is about experiencing driving in a setting that feels both luxurious and unique. The LC 500's red interior offers something distinct in a sea of neutral car interiors. For a more detailed review, you can check out SlashGear's 2024 Lexus LC 500 review.
BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible: Starting price $95,300
The BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible offers a stunning red interior that demands attention. The color option — known as Fiona Red/Black Merino leather — covers the seats, door panels, and parts of the dashboard, which adds an element of sportiness and luxury to the cabin. Unlike standard interiors, this red creates a bold contrast against the vehicle's exterior, no matter whether you choose a more subdued color like Dravit Grey Metallic or something brighter.
The interior does not just stop at the seats. The leather-wrapped steering wheel, equipped with red accents, and the red 12 o'clock stripe give the driver a sense of the car's racing heritage. Everything is designed to look good and enhance the driving experience. Even the M Carbon Bucket Seats are tailored with sporty carbon accents. The red stitching around the cabin ties it all together and makes the interior feel cohesive and well-thought-out.
Aside from the looks, the M4 packs a 503-horsepower M TwinPower Turbo engine that propels the car from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. It is an all-wheel drive, meaning you get incredible traction and control, especially when paired with the M-specific instrument cluster that displays essential driving information tailored to the selected M Mode. Starting at $95,300, this BMW does not just offer performance. You can tell they put a lot of care into the interior — it really makes driving more enjoyable.
Mercedes Benz S-class Sedan: Starting price $124,050
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan is known for its luxurious interior, and the 2024 model takes this to another level with its stunning red leather option. Leather Exclusive Nappa in Carmine Red/Black is a striking choice. This rich and vibrant red interior gives the cabin a bold yet sophisticated look, perfectly contrasting with the sleek and modern design of the dashboard and trim. Every surface inside the S-Class is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, and the red leather adds a touch of drama without sacrificing the elegance that the S-Class is known for.
This red interior pairs with high quality materials like finely stitched leathers and exotic wood and metal trims. It offers a tactile experience that feels as premium as it looks. Additionally, the red color scheme is further accentuated by the ambient lighting system, which offers 64 different color options. This system allows you to match the lighting to the mood of the red interior or create an entirely new atmosphere within the cabin.
Starting at around $124,050, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan offers an exceptional combination of luxury, technology, and safety. The 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen serves as the hub for the car's infotainment system. The interior also boasts a Burmester 3D Surround Sound system, providing all occupants with immersive audio. On the safety front, the S-Class has a suite of driver assists, including rear front airbags and an advanced suite of sensors to ensure passenger protection.
Porsche 911 Carrera: Starting price $164,900
The Porsche 911 Carrera stands out for its performance and interior, especially when you opt for the Carmine Red leather. This red interior gives the 911 a bold and sporty look that complements its aggressive exterior. When you sit inside, the red upholstery adds a sense of luxury and excitement, reminding you that this car is designed for both speed and style. The red accents are not overwhelming. They balance perfectly with the rest of the interior, highlighting areas like the seats, stitching, and dashboard elements.
The 911 Carrera is more than just a pretty interior. The GTS variant — priced at around $164,900 — packs a punch with its 2.9-second 0-60 mph acceleration when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package. It is powered by a twin-turbo flat-six engine delivering up to 532 horsepower. The top track speed of 194 mph hints at the car's track-oriented capabilities, placing it among the fastest Porsches ever made. Yet, it's just as enjoyable on a daily drive. Available in multiple body styles like Coupé, Cabriolet, and Targa, the 911 Carrera GTS offers versatility and performance.
For those who value both performance and luxury, the red interior option transforms the driving experience. It is not just about the numbers — it is about how the car makes you feel. The 911 Carrera manages to deliver on all fronts — power, handling, and an interior that feels as thrilling as the car's engine note.
Jaguar XF: Starting price $49,800
The 2024 Jaguar XF starts at $49,800 for the P250 R-Dynamic SE trim and goes up to $53,500 for the P300 R-Dynamic SE. Opting for the Ebony/Red DuoLeather upholstery adds an extra layer of luxury to the cabin. This vibrant red interior brings a striking contrast against the car's sleek exterior, which offers a unique touch that improves the overall driving experience. Inside, Jaguar focuses on comfort and style with 12-way electric front seats that come standard.
Performance-wise, the P250 engine offers 246 horsepower, achieving 0-to-60 mph in 6.5 seconds. If you want more power, the P300 engine delivers 296 horsepower, cutting the 0-to-60 mph time to under 6 seconds. The P250 comes with rear-wheel drive, while the P300 has all-wheel drive, which enhances traction and handling in various driving conditions. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Choosing the Jaguar XF with its red interior means choosing a blend of luxury, performance, and style, all starting at under $54,000. The interior color is not just a design choice — it complements the car's dynamic performance and technology, making every drive feel special. This model also positions itself as one of the best budget-friendly luxury cars to buy second-hand, offering high-end features and performance at a more accessible price point when purchased pre-owned.
Toyota Camry XSE: Starting price $36,800
The Toyota Camry XSE starts at around $36,800, but when you go for options like the two-tone paint and upgraded audio system, the price can rise to about $41,435. Choosing the "Cockpit Red" leather seats transforms the interior into a sportier and more vibrant space. The red leather, combined with contrast stitching, gives the cabin a dynamic look that sets it apart from the standard midsize sedan interior. These seats are not just visually striking — they offer heated and ventilated functions for added comfort.
The Camry XSE's "Cockpit Red" seats are about practical features like power adjustability and lumbar support as much as they are about aesthetics. On the outside, the Camry XSE sports a sleek design with 19-inch black multi-spoke rims, LED headlights, and a two-tone paint option that pairs well with the red interior. The panoramic moonroof and 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are features worth being excited about, adding to the overall experience.
Under the hood, the Camry XSE comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers 301 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it powers the front wheels and can go from 0-to-60 mph in about 5.5 to 6 seconds. This makes it one of the quicker options in its segment.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: Starting price $81,000
The 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio starts at around $81,000. This price brings you a unique mix of performance and luxury, with a bold red leather interior as a highlight. The red leather sport seats provide style and support and make the cabin feel like a race car cockpit. Carbon fiber trim throughout the interior adds to the high-performance vibe and matches the car's aggressive nature.
At the heart of the Quadrifoglio is a Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, producing 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. This power allows the car to sprint from 0-to-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 191 mph. The eight-speed automatic transmission with column-mounted paddle shifters provides rapid gear changes, which makes the driving experience even better. The active carbon fiber front splitter adjusts to improve aerodynamics and stability, especially at high speeds.
On the outside, the Quadrifoglio is available in eye-catching colors like Alfa Rosso that complement the red interior. It rides on 19-inch bright five-hole aluminum wheels, adding to its sporty appearance. The signature four-leaf clover badge and aggressive design cues make it unmistakable on the road.
Honda Civic Type R: Starting price $45,890
The Honda Civic Type R, priced at around $45,890, features a striking red interior that immediately sets the tone for its sporty character. The red color scheme extends to the carpets, which gives the cabin an energetic vibe. The heavily bolstered front seats offer great support without compromising comfort. In spite of their race-inspired look, these seats are surprisingly comfortable for longer drives.
Under the hood, the Type R houses a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that produces 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission, this hot hatch can go from 0-to-60 mph in about 5.5 seconds. The clutch is light, and the shifter is precise, which adds to the fun of driving this car. Performance-wise, it may not be the quickest in its class, but it offers an engaging experience.
On the inside, the Type R comes equipped with a nine-inch infotainment display, a digital gauge cluster, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system. The bright red accents give it a sporty yet refined feel. While road noise is more noticeable due to the summer tires, the Type R remains a comfortable place to be. The hatchback design offers practicality and boasts of 24.5 cubic feet of cargo space, outshining many of its competitors.
Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail: Starting price $32M
The Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail — with a jaw-dropping price tag of $32 million — stands out as one of the most expensive Rolls-Royce cars of all time. Only four of these masterpieces exist, and they all pay tribute to the allure of the Black Baccara rose. The interior is a spectacle in itself, with a deep red color palette inspired by the velvety petals of the rose. This hue, captured in shades of "Mystery" and "True Love" leather, wraps around the seats, the fascia, and even the floor, creating an intimate and luxurious atmosphere. The red leather has a subtle copper shimmer, which evokes the natural pearlescent texture of the Black Baccara rose petals.
One of the most striking elements of the La Rose Noire is the intricate parquetry inside the cabin. The curved shawl panel, fascia, and doors are adorned with 1,603 pieces of Black Sycamore veneer assembled to mimic the falling rose petals. Creating this artwork was painstaking and nearly took two years of development and nine months of craftsmanship executed by a single artisan.
Under the hood, this coachbuilt marvel retains the power expected from a Rolls-Royce. While specific engine details are not the main highlight, the La Rose Noire Droptail does not shy away from performance and offers an exhilarating driving experience. This car is a moving piece of art that showcases an unparalleled craftsmanship and a dedication to bespoke luxury.