5 Used Lexus Models Under $20,000 That Are Worth Buying, According To KBB
Lexus has been the premium arm of Toyota Motor Corporation's four-wheeler program since it launched in 1989, providing a succession of luxury offerings in the sedan, coupé, and SUV space. Lexus has run the gamut from opulent, super-cushy SUVs like the 2025 Lexus LX700h we reviewed in mid-2025, to attempts at affordable luxury, like the 2025 Lexus ES, which made a solid (if unexciting) case for itself when we tested it.
Even Lexus' more attainable luxury vehicles still aren't cheap, mind you, with the 2025 ES 350 we tested coming in at a shade over $55,000. Thus, those of you looking to get behind the wheel of a Lexus on a budget only have one recourse: the used market. Thankfully, there are plenty of Lexus vehicles to choose from if you're willing to buy used, with several great options available for under the $20,000 mark.
Going by KBB fair purchase price numbers and used vehicle listings, we've identified five great Lexus vehicles that you can own for less than $20,000. Now, not all of these will be exciting cars to drive, but they're almost guaranteed to offer you a much fancier experience than any of the cheapest new cars available for the same amount of money.
2016 Lexus CT 200h
The penultimate iteration of Lexus' luxury hybrid hatchback was KBB's top pick for luxury hybrids in the year it came out, so it's as good a choice as any if you want an economical hatchback that doesn't compromise on creature comforts. The CT200h debuted in 2010 for the 2011 model year as the brand's first attempt at a premium compact vehicle, taking advantage of Toyota's work with the Prius by reusing its front suspension and drivetrain. Toyota combined the Prius parts with other in-house components, resulting in a compelling, upmarket version of the ultra-successful Toyota hybrid.
Don't mistake the CT200h for nothing more than a Prius in fancy dress, though: the 2011 model had genuine handling chops and managed to offer drivers comfort with a slightly sporty edge. These are all traits that carried over into 2016, not least because Lexus didn't really make many mechanical changes to the CT200h in between. It debuted with 134hp and still had 134hp in 2016, which some reviewers felt let the side down, considering the CT 200h's other strengths.
If you're going in with full awareness of the CT200h's unimpressive engine, though, then there's a lot to like here. The interior, while dated, should still be able to impress for the price, and you get an EPA-estimated 42 mpg combined, which is better than many of Lexus' most fuel-efficient models — important, considering the lack of compelling new hybrids at the $20,000 mark. Thus, the CT200h is still a solid choice, especially since they're readily available for less than $20,000.
2016 Lexus GS
Lexus debuted a revamped GS at the Monterey Car Week in 2015, introducing a range of upgrades to existing models and adding a fourth variation, the GS 200t. The 200t was the new entry-level GS, with a 241-hp turbocharged inline-4 under the hood. It slotted in below the GS 350, which received a slight power boost (311 hp and 280 lb-ft from 306 hp and 277 lb-ft) thanks to the then-new 2GR-FKS V6, one of Toyota's most powerful engines ever.
The GS 200t received most of the motoring press' attention that year, which is understandable given it was an all-new model. Reviews were generally very positive, with journalists praising the sub-$50,000 price, ride quality, and finely-tuned chassis. Sure, 241 hp wasn't impressive even then (and it's certainly not impressive now), but the GS 200t should still serve you well if you're looking for a smooth and steady drive. The fact that you should be able to find plenty at around the $16,000 mark makes it an even sweeter deal.
If you want a bit more power, certain variants of the 2016 GS 350 can also be had for below $20,000, although they seem to be much less common than the GS 200t. The GS 350 was available with RWD or AWD, and you should be able to find both versions if you look hard enough. F Sport versions aren't likely for less than $20,000 at the time of writing, though it's not that big of a stretch beyond that threshold if you want one — we've seen low-mileage examples listed at around $24,000.
2019 Lexus UX
The Lexus UX debuted for the 2019 model year as something of a continuation of the old CT 200h, at least in its ethos: the CT 200h was the most affordable Lexus when it debuted in 2011, and the UX was much the same, with prices in the low-to-mid-$30,000s. The next closest (and formerly cheapest) model was its bigger brother, the NX, with prices closer to $40,000.
Lexus offered two main versions of the UX, the UX 200 and 250h, with several trim versions available (including F Sport variants). The UX 200 had Toyota's 2.0-liter M20A-FKS under the hood, making 169 hp, while the 250h had a hybridized version of the same engine that made a total of 181 hp. Those power numbers mean it wasn't a particularly speedy SUV, but that didn't stop reviewers of the time from appreciating what it did have to offer, especially in 250h guise: a great ride, impressive fuel economy, and a very comfortable interior in its higher-end Luxury trim.
Those interested in a cheap luxury small crossover will be pleased to know that both the UX 200 and 250h can be had for less than $20,000 in 2025. You can even find F Sport versions below that mark, albeit with quite a few miles on the clock. Still, given Lexus' reputation for reliability, you're probably still pretty safe even if you go for a UX with 100,000 miles or so on the clock.
2015 Lexus RC
Lexus isn't the first name that comes to mind for performance vehicles, yet the brand has had quite a few sporty offerings in its lineup over the years. One such model is the RC, including the soon-to-be-discontinued, V8-powered RC F. But while you're not going to get an RC F for less than $20,000, you can get a bit of that sporting DNA by opting for a 2015 Lexus RC.
The 2015 RC was KBB's third-best sports car of the year and was available in two variants: the RC 350 and the RC 350 F Sport (not to be confused with the RC F). Both had the same 306-hp V6 engine under the hood and sported distinctive styling that we think still looks pretty great even more than a decade on. Lexus matched the exterior looks with a typically strong interior, with the seats and overall ride quality earning praise from reviewers.
Lexus made the 2015 RC available in RWD and AWD, and you will be able to find examples of both — albeit with quite a few miles on the odometer — under $20,000. The RWD version may be the better choice, though, as it has the eight-speed paddle-shift transmission from the IS F, whereas the AWD version makes do with a six-speed 'box. The F Sport version introduced even more goodies, such as a more advanced suspension and rear-wheel steering, but expect to pay closer to $25,000 if you want one of those. Is it worth the stretch? Maybe... but we'll let you be the judge.
2018 Lexus NX
For 2018, Lexus revamped its NX SUV, renaming the old NX 200t to the NX 300, rejigging the infotainment system, and adding its Lexus Safety System+ as standard. It also retained the hybrid NX 300h, which continued to impress KBB enough to earn it a top-three finish in its ranking of luxury hybrid SUVs for the year.
The rename didn't alter anything under the hood, though: the NX 300 (which was also available in F Sport trim) used the same 235-hp turbocharged inline-4 as the NX 200t. Mechanical changes for 2018 focused on the underpinnings, with new shock absorbers and the company's variable suspension tech available as an added-cost option for 2018. Reviewers praised the revised NX SUV's great ride and cossetting suspension, and the interior was also a highlight — though that's nothing new for a Lexus. It wasn't fast, but nobody buys a Lexus SUV for speed, then or now. Lexus made even fewer changes to the NX 300h, with the most notable one to our eyes being the introduction of Lexus' electronic AWD system as standard.
As far as buying used goes, $20,000 will get you standard and F Sport versions of the NX 300, with the odd NX 300h also available at the very upper end of the price bracket. Don't expect to get much change from your $20,000, though, as even NX 300s with more than 100,000 miles can still cost you $19,000 or so.