5 Used Lexus Models Under $20,000 That Are Worth Buying, According To KBB

Lexus has been the premium arm of Toyota Motor Corporation's four-wheeler program since it launched in 1989, providing a succession of luxury offerings in the sedan, coupé, and SUV space. Lexus has run the gamut from opulent, super-cushy SUVs like the 2025 Lexus LX700h we reviewed in mid-2025, to attempts at affordable luxury, like the 2025 Lexus ES, which made a solid (if unexciting) case for itself when we tested it.

Even Lexus' more attainable luxury vehicles still aren't cheap, mind you, with the 2025 ES 350 we tested coming in at a shade over $55,000. Thus, those of you looking to get behind the wheel of a Lexus on a budget only have one recourse: the used market. Thankfully, there are plenty of Lexus vehicles to choose from if you're willing to buy used, with several great options available for under the $20,000 mark.

Going by KBB fair purchase price numbers and used vehicle listings, we've identified five great Lexus vehicles that you can own for less than $20,000. Now, not all of these will be exciting cars to drive, but they're almost guaranteed to offer you a much fancier experience than any of the cheapest new cars available for the same amount of money.