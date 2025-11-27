5 Ways To 'Fix' iOS 26's New Features

Liquid Glass is what has made most people froth at the mouth about iOS 26. The problem is twofold. One, the candy-like, refractive appearance looks (to some) gaudy and tacky and/or is visually disruptive. Two, it's a battery hog; iOS 26 initially drained the battery by 13% in the same time iOS 18 would drain about 1% (via testing by In Depth Tech Reviews). Thankfully, the latter issue has seen huge improvements with iOS 26.1, with battery drain seemingly reduced by half. Keeping your phone updated to the latest version of iOS 26 will likely lead to even more improvements to battery life as Apple gradually optimizes Liquid Glass rendering.

If your issue is primarily the transparency of Liquid Glass, you have two options. First, Apple introduced a new transparency selector in iOS 26.1 that allows you to choose between a clear or tinted appearance for Liquid Glass. You'll find this under Settings > Display and Brightness > Liquid Glass. Tinted basically gives you a frosted glass appearance that is much more noticeable when your phone is set to light mode. Notifications, for example, will be practically opaque. In dark mode, however, the effect is less pronounced — at least to my eyes.

If you really want to eliminate the "liquid," try instead the Reduce Transparency option under Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. In my experience, this only removes about 90% of the Liquid Glass. Some remnants linger, like the refractive edges when you pull down on the notification drawer. Just be prepared for the operating system overall to look less polished, since other non-Liquid Glass effects will stop working, too. If it's the battery you're primarily concerned about, change these iPhone settings to extend your battery life.