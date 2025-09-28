Stop Using Apple's Default Alarm - Here's A Better Way To Wake Up

We use our phones for nearly everything, be it for checking up on our friends, ordering food, or glancing over the latest match score on the iPhone's Dynamic Island. Believe it or not, smartphones are still capable of performing trivial tasks like placing phone calls, delivering messages, and even waking you up. On the iPhone, you can create and manage alarms via the built-in Clock app. Simply navigate to the "Alarms" tab, tap on the "+" icon, input your desired wake up time, and set the alarm. You can change variables such as the repeat schedule, snooze settings, and the alarm sound.

Aside from a few reasons why your iPhone alarms may not be going off, this default method should suffice for most people. That said, the selection of alarm sounds here is rather limited — and it's never a pleasant experience when your iPhone starts shouting at you at full volume. Assuming you fall into the category of people who don't enjoy being startled first thing in the morning, we have good news. While you can create alarms for various reasons throughout the day, if you primarily depend on your iPhone to wake up in the morning, there is a much smoother workaround. When you launch the Clock app, you will notice a sleep and wake up section on top of your other alarms. This feature is designed to work comfortably around your sleep schedule and features a wider range of sounds that gracefully ramp up in intensity.