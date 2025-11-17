5 Free Apps You Should Install ASAP On Your New iPhone

Apple is widely known for how seamlessly the products in its ecosystem interact with each other. For instance, you can use an iPad as a second laptop screen when used with a Mac. Similarly, you can answer your iPhone's calls on your Mac, thanks to continuity features like Handoff. Another such feature most Apple users rave about is AirDrop. You can seamlessly AirDrop files from your iPhone to a Mac or iPad, allowing you to quickly share photos, videos, and other files wirelessly. While the feature is excellent, its biggest limitation is that it only works between Apple devices. If the recipient is using an Android phone or a Windows laptop, AirDrop won't work. Thankfully, there are some cross-platform alternatives that are equally fast and easy to use. The best one in my experience is LocalSend.

LocalSend allows you to transfer files from your iPhone to pretty much any device that also has the LocalSend app installed. So if you use an iPhone and a Windows PC, or you clicked a picture of your friend on your iPhone and you want to send it to their Android device, LocalSend is an excellent solution. It's as fast as AirDrop, and can even be used to share text typed on one device with another. All you have to do is connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network and select the files you wish to share. If that's not possible, you just need to connect the recipient's device to the sender's via a mobile hotspot. A must-have app for those who use multiple gadgets running different operating systems.