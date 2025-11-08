4 New Apps Released With iOS 26 & iPadOS 26 That Everyone Should Know About

It's been possible to make and receive phone calls on an iPad by leveraging your iPhone's cellular connection through Apple's Continuity feature. However, the experience wasn't as seamless as using a dedicated app, like on an iPhone. Apple realized this and introduced the Phone app for the iPad. While the Phone app doesn't turn your iPad into a standalone calling device (it routes the call through your iPhone), it does offer a more comprehensive experience, allowing you to make and receive calls, access call history, and listen to iPhone voicemails.

Similarly, Apple has updated the Phone app for iPhones with iOS 26. It's the same as the Phone app for the iPad, featuring a revamped interface that offers a new optional unified layout merging Favorites, Recents, and Voicemail tabs into a single Calls tab for a streamlined experience. If you still prefer the Classic tabbed interface, you can switch anytime. Just tap the three-dot button in the top-right corner and select "Classic."

The Phone app on both iPhone and iPad also gets plenty of other useful features. Call Screening screens calls from unknown numbers to help you avoid distractions and fight spam calls. Then there's Hold Assist. As the name implies, this feature kicks in when you're placed on hold and alerts you when a live person is detected on the other end. Finally, you have Live Translation, which provides real-time translation of conversations during ongoing calls to facilitate multilingual communication.