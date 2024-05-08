How To Remove The Background From A Picture On iPhone

So you need an ID photo but don't have time to go to CVS or Walmart. No worries, you can do everything right from your iPhone. Its camera is powerful enough to provide you with a high-quality image for your ID, and it also comes complete with a convenient background remover feature. Yes, unlike Android, where you need third-party tools to erase the background in your images, iPhones running iOS 16 or higher include a Photo Cutout feature. This lets you grab the subject from a photo and convert it into a new image with no background, all without installing new apps. This simplifies the process of creating a clean and professional-looking image for your ID photos, brochures, or webpages.

Aside from this native feature, there are also several third-party apps you can use for removing the background of your photos. These apps often provide additional photo editing tools that may come in handy for different uses. If you're looking to erase your image background on iPhone, here are six ways to do so with built-in and third-party apps.