Photo Cutout Feature On iOS 16: How To Cut And Paste Images

Photo Cutout is a relatively new feature brought to the iPhone via iOS 16. It lets you quickly and intuitively select the subject of a photo to separate it from the background. This could be for your artistic purposes, aesthetic issues with the original setting of the picture, or any other reasons you may have for wanting to create an image of a person, building, animal, utensil, and so on in a white void.

It's akin to someone manually clipping photo elements in a visual editing app. Unlike those apps, the iOS 16 feature doesn't require extensive knowledge of a program or design know-how. Something that might take a few minutes (or longer, depending on the image complexity) can be done in seconds — though since the separation is left to your iPhone, it may require some adjustments after the fact.

Before using Photo Cutout on your iPhone, be aware that it requires iOS 16 and an iPhone XS or newer. If you're using an older model or version of iOS, it won't work for you.