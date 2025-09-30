If You Hate Scam Calls, iOS 26 Has A Feature You'll Actually Like
Keeping your phone safe from AI scams is important, as scam calls can be maddening. But if you have an eligible iPhone that's up to date, you have access to a new iOS 26 feature that automatically answers any unsaved number calling your phone. An automated voice asks the caller for their name and why they called you. Your iPhone shows you a message transcript, and you decide whether or not you want to engage with the caller.
But there's more to this new feature, as you can also organize your call logs into separate lists based on the types of callers. So, recent calls will no longer be flooded with suspected spam calls, and the same is true for your missed calls. While iOS does take care of this automatically, you can adjust your lists as needed, marking numbers you trust and deleting those you don't. If you happen to be on your phone before this new process kicks in, you can just send the caller to voicemail yourself. Either way, you won't have to deal with anyone you don't want to talk to.
Apple first introduced the new call screening feature in a June 2025 preview of its feature-packed iOS 26 update. The company billed call screening as a major step forward for the iPhone, noting its level of protection for the user. By implementing this method, Apple had indeed improved the overall intelligence of its design, signaling the continued evolution of the iOS tech.
iPhone strategies to fight scam calls
Beyond Apple's new automatic call screening for iOS 26, iPhone users do have other reliable options to protect themselves. You can turn on call identification, which uses information from a variety of places to tell you who's calling. This way, you won't be playing a guessing game and wondering if you're about to get scammed. Plus, you can always use the block feature, where you can block unknown numbers and see a list of them anytime you want. You can block a number as a scam call is going to voicemail, then just end the message before the robo-caller can finish.
If you want even more protection from scam calls, you can register your number on the National Do Not Call Registry. Managed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), registration is free and can be completed online. While the registry won't prevent uncomfortable calls from debt collectors, it should protect you from phony businesses looking to scam you. If you do get any scam calls after 31 days of being on the list, just contact the FTC and report the scammer's number.
You can also download a third-party app to protect against unwanted calls. These call-blocking apps are a filter, often using information directly from the FTC, to identify scammers before they can even get to your phone. But before you download any app, be sure to check the privacy policy, as info from your contacts could actually be collected for the solicitation of services.