If You Hate Scam Calls, iOS 26 Has A Feature You'll Actually Like

Keeping your phone safe from AI scams is important, as scam calls can be maddening. But if you have an eligible iPhone that's up to date, you have access to a new iOS 26 feature that automatically answers any unsaved number calling your phone. An automated voice asks the caller for their name and why they called you. Your iPhone shows you a message transcript, and you decide whether or not you want to engage with the caller.

But there's more to this new feature, as you can also organize your call logs into separate lists based on the types of callers. So, recent calls will no longer be flooded with suspected spam calls, and the same is true for your missed calls. While iOS does take care of this automatically, you can adjust your lists as needed, marking numbers you trust and deleting those you don't. If you happen to be on your phone before this new process kicks in, you can just send the caller to voicemail yourself. Either way, you won't have to deal with anyone you don't want to talk to.

Apple first introduced the new call screening feature in a June 2025 preview of its feature-packed iOS 26 update. The company billed call screening as a major step forward for the iPhone, noting its level of protection for the user. By implementing this method, Apple had indeed improved the overall intelligence of its design, signaling the continued evolution of the iOS tech.