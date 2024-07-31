How To See Blocked Numbers On iPhone

In a world of constant connection, many people mistake being reachable to being available. However, this isn't always the case, and being able to opt out of certain conversations is important for your personal safety and security, as not everyone hoping to call or text you has good intentions. In some cases, it can be a scammer that is looking to take advantage of you. In others, it could be someone in your life that you have cut off for one reason or another.

Thankfully, Apple has introduced features to protect your digital boundaries, such as blocking texts, calls, and even emails. And if you block someone in one app, it will automatically affect the rest of the apps on your iPhone as well as every Apple account-linked device, such as your iPad and Mac.

That said, it's possible to change your mind when it comes to who you want to be able to talk to. After all, just because a caller is likely a scammer, it doesn't mean they are. Sometimes, it could just be a misunderstanding (or you being dramatic). So, if you need to evaluate who you've cut off, you can check your iPhone's existing list of blocked numbers. On your iPhone, there are three ways you can check your blocked numbers: Phone, Messages, and FaceTime. Here's how to find the blocked numbers through each one.