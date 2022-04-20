How To Unblock A Number On Your iPhone

You have a couple of options for unblocking, both of them with complexity depending on how recent the number was blocked. If it's only been a few days or weeks, the number may still be easy to find in your phone's Recents list. If you're able to find the number you want to target in your phone's Recents list, all you have to do is tap the Information icon (a lowercase "i" enclosed in a circle), then scroll to the bottom of the page and tap Unblock this Caller.

If the block happened far back enough that you're having trouble finding it in Recents, you can go through Settings > Phone > Blocked Contacts instead. Unlike Recents, Blocked Contacts is arranged with the oldest entries at the top and will display the blocked numbers instead of the potentially unrecognizable names or "Scam Likely." Though if the blocked number is one of your contacts, you'll see the Contact name instead. Once you find the entry you want to unblock just tap Edit in the top-right corner of the screen, then the minus icon next to the entry, and confirm by tapping Unblock.

Note that with either approach you won't be asked to confirm this decision, so you should probably make sure it's the correct number before you unblock it. Though you can always ask Siri to block problematic numbers again if need be.