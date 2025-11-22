New Study Reveals The 10 Cars 2025 Owners Get Rid Of Within Just A Year

New car buyers will be well aware of the "new car feeling." You get to enjoy all the best bits of having the car — the smell of a freshly prepared interior, the chip-free paintwork — but you won't have had to live with its quirks or annoyances just yet. However, for some unlucky buyers, that new car feeling doesn't last long. The novelty of the car being new wears off, and they're left with a vehicle that isn't quite what they'd hoped for.

If the owner really isn't satisfied with the car, they could choose to resell it, sometimes less than a year after they bought it. A new study by iSeeCars breaks down which cars are most likely to be resold within a year, with each of these 10 models being far more likely than average to end up back on the market. The study found that, on average, 3.6% of new cars were resold within their first year on the road, but each of these poor performers saw well over 10% of new models resold.

Although it's easy to assume that the high resale numbers are solely down to owners deciding that they don't like the car in question, iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said it wasn't quite as simple. According to Brauer, "financial hardship and even creative dealer accounting" can contribute to high reported resale rates, since "some retailers [have] register[ed] demonstration vehicles as sold to increase sales numbers for their stores and the manufacturer."