10 Common Military Alphabet Code Words (And What They Mean)

Whether you have buddies in the military or have watched a ton of war movies, you've probably heard several phrases that you didn't understand off the bat. There is a shorthand often used by the military for brevity and clarity, similar to the reason it uses the 24-hour military time. That way, words and phrases spoken into radios are either shortened to reduce transmission time or broken down into the NATO Phonetic Alphabet to ensure clarity or secrecy.

These phrases are often picked up by the troops, and they make their way into the vernacular and sometimes pop culture too. It's also become a way for service members and veterans to spot each other in public, especially as only veterans typically use these terms in civilian life. While you shouldn't impersonate a service member (committing stolen valor and pretending you served), it might be nice to understand the people in your life who were in the military. So, let's look at some of the most common military phrases and what they mean. We also included a few other common codes used in parlance by service members and veterans to help better understand what they say.