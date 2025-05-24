US Navy Vs. Coast Guard: How Are They Different?

Much like the streets of any given city, the coasts and waterways of the United States can have a criminal element, committing illegal acts like unauthorized waste dumping or contraband smuggling. As it's the police's job to fight crime on land, it's the U.S. Coast Guard's job to fight crime in the water.

The Coast Guard's primary duty is to monitor for illegal activity within the boundaries of U.S. waters and stamp it out. As you may expect, speedy boats, also known as "Cutters," are the Coast Guard's primary tool. However, it also makes extensive use of small aircraft, larger ships, and sensor technology to extend its reach. The Coast Guard monitors civilian vessels in oceans and rivers, ensuring everyone is following the rules and not endangering anyone, intentionally or otherwise. In addition to crime fighting, the Coast Guard engages extensively in environmental conservation efforts, clamping down on illegal fishing and dumping to protect the natural aquatic habitats near the coasts.

While the Coast Guard is part of the United States Armed Forces, it is not technically under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Defense. During peacetime, the Coast Guard operates under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security. However, should a war break out between the U.S. and another country, resulting in a direct attack on our shores, the Coast Guard would defer to the authority of the U.S. Navy to join in combat efforts.

