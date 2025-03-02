4 Of The Smallest Ships In The US Navy

The U.S. Navy is known for large aircraft carriers and the many planes they can carry as well as huge submarines that lurk in the ocean depths, hunting prey like sharks. There's no question that these are the vessels that make a name for the Navy and strike fear into the hearts of America's adversaries. But it's not always size that matters. The Navy uses plenty of other ships that aren't on such a grand scale, but this doesn't make them any less impressive — or important.

Some ships are only used by small niche groups. Navy SEALs, for example, don't need a destroyer or frigate since most of their business doesn't require them to even be on the water for long. If they need a ship at all, SEAL teams have awesome vehicles including their own special operations boat.

There are plenty of similarly designed watercraft, and more, in service, and it's time for the little guys to get the recognition they deserve. These are some of the smallest ships the U.S. Navy still deploys in some capacity.