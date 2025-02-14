3 Things You May Not Know Cummins Makes For The Military

The military heavily relies on getting power to its bases, especially when it's a forward-operating base built in the middle of a conflict. In the modern day, power is essential for more than lighting and simple communications. There are computers, satellite terminals, displays, climate control, and other systems dependent on electricity for power. In the 100-plus years Cummins has been in business, the demand for power has gradually increased. Its solutions have grown with that demand. Cummins manufactures power generators capable of keeping anything from a large airfield to a medium-sized mobile base operational.

When the U.S. military makes a base in a foreign country, referred to as a microgrid, it relies solely on diesel-powered generators. Cummins offers two solutions to the military when it needs a generator. There's the Rugged Mobile Power (RMP) unit that's essentially a giant green box that supplies power. It's not anything like Harbor Freight's Predator 3500 or Predator 5000 either. The RMP builds on Advanced Medium Mobile Power Source technology and comes in a variety of models that offer a wide range of power output from 5kW to 60kW. When the military has an airfield to power, it needs something a little more robust.

That's where the DQBPU model comes in. It's a generator mounted to a trailer that provides 800kW and utilizes a variety of fuel sources, including JP-8, JP-5, Jet A, and DF 1, 2. It operates in temperatures ranging between 25 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning there are few places it won't work.

