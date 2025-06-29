When (And Why) Did Armies Start Using 24-Hour Military Time?

Armies started using the 24-hour method of timekeeping as standard military time because, much like police, fire, and medical departments, every branch of the armed services is in continuous operation 24 hours a day. Using the 24-hour method also helps to avoid any confusion that the 12-hour method inevitably brings up when giving any specific time because it then has to be followed up with either the "a.m." or "p.m." designation to indicate whether it's referring to day or night. As to the when ... it's far more recent than you might expect.

The 24-hour method of keeping time didn't really take hold until 1886, when the Canadian Pacific Railway began to use it to officially track time for its train schedules. Other countries saw how it easily did away with the a.m./p.m. confusion of the 12-hour clock, and over the next several decades, many countries followed suit.

The world's military organizations weren't far behind. The French Army switched to the 24-hour clock in 1909, the British Royal Navy in 1915, Canada in 1917, and the British Army in 1918. The Navy was the first branch of the U.S. military to embrace the 24-hour clock in 1920. It may be hard to believe, but the U.S. Army didn't start using military time until 0400 on July 1, 1942. Once the Air Force became a separate branch of the U.S. military in 1947, it too began using military time.