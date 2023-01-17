How To Fix An Android Phone Clock Showing The Wrong Time

If you're experiencing recurring issues with your smartphone showing the wrong time, despite having the automatic time zone feature turned on, there could be a problem that requires some trial and error to fix. For example, it's possible a rogue app is changing the time for some reason, in which case you would need to uninstall it — this is more likely if your phone is rooted, though, as apps typically shouldn't have permission to change the system clock on Android.

If that doesn't seem to be the case, it's also possible there could be an Android bug that was introduced by a recent device update, in which case you'll have to wait for a patch to be released with the fix. There could also be some type of issue originating with your wireless carrier that is causing your phone to change the time, too. For example, your phone may think it's in a different time zone based on a network problem, and so it is doing what it is supposed to do: updating the time to reflect what it thinks is your local clock. Android users have reported this kind of issue going back years, as evidenced by old forum posts.

Unfortunately, if the problem is due to a buggy Android update or an issue with the carrier's network, you're going to have to wait for the fix within a patch or another update. You can try reaching out to your carrier to see if it's a known issue, and, if so, whether there's a troubleshooting method available that could get around the bug until a more permanent fix is introduced. The good news is that many times, users say they can fix a problem by simply restarting their phones.