Why Is The US Military's AC-130 Gunship Called 'The Angel Of Death'?

During the Vietnam War, the United States Air Force's first gunship, the AC-47, was introduced. It was primarily created to be able to unleash steady, accurate, and constant streams of fire on ground targets in terrain that was very challenging for aircraft. To that end, it was a fixed-wing design and was equipped with hefty miniguns, 7.6 millimeter models, that could fire 100 rounds every second. Its call sign was Spooky, and it was referred to as Puff the Magic Dragon for the fury it could unleash during nighttime attacks. The AC-47's successful role in warfare led to the development of further gunships that built on the concept, one of the most prominent of which being the monstrous AC-130.

The AC-130 first appeared later in the conflict and was an adaptation of the C-130 Hercules, a hefty military cargo aircraft with a big capacity. In this configuration, C for Cargo translated to AC for Attack-Cargo, which meant ample room for a great variety of weaponry and the associated munitions.

The AC-130 was heavily armed and was designed to not only carry a wide arsenal but also to be able to make the most effective use of it. Even more imposing than its Spooky predecessor, and several times as deadly, it came to be known as the Angel of Death. Let's review the arsenals of the AC-130 family variants to see just how justified this moniker is.