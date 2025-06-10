What Is A 'Deuce And A Half' Military Truck, And How Did It Get Its Name?

Ask any old-school soldier about the "deuce-and-a-half," and you'll likely get a smile before the explanation. These military trucks were not glamorous, not even fast, and remained far from the spotlight that tanks and fighter jets get. But without them, many wartime missions simply wouldn't have happened. The deuce-and-a-half turned out to be the busy bee of the U.S. military, and it earned its place in history the hard way. Whether it was hauling gear, moving troops, or carrying medical equipment through some of the toughest terrain on Earth, these military trucks were the ones you could always count on.

Advertisement

The name "deuce-and-a-half" might sound strange, but it's actually pretty straightforward. "Deuce-and-a-half" refers to the truck's 2.5-ton payload rating. That means it could carry two and a half tons of cargo, not including its own weight. This nickname was mostly used by the soldiers who depended on it every day. So you can say it was a casual term, but it just stuck with the truck.