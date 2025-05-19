The Worst Military Equipment Of World War II

World War II, which claimed the lives of 40 million civilians and 20 million soldiers, was a tragic time when seen through a humanitarian lens. However, it is poetic how the period, in which the destructive forces, the massacres, genocides, and mass bombings were at their peak, also gave us some of the most important innovations that shaped the modern world.

Countries fighting the war spent massive resources on developing technology that could provide them an edge over their rivals, leading to innovations like the advancement of computer technology. Back then, the electric computer was a faster way to perform calculations for ballistic trajectories. Today, it is the reason why you can read this article from anywhere in the world. The period also gave us jet engines (that powered some of the most legendary planes from World War II) and radars, both of which are integral to aviation and defense.

However, when you innovate and research at such mammoth scale, you are bound to have some duds. The World War II had a fair share of weird and poor performing military equipment, from rats that could blow up factories to attachments that could bend bullets (supposedly).

