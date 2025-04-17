Yes, Submarines Can Shoot Down Planes: Here's How Their Anti-Aircraft Missiles Work

On reaching the open air, the infrared detecting capabilities of the IDAS missile let it home in on the target. This helps the submarine that fired maintain a great degree of stealth, because it's hard to detect where the attack came from. It's a sophisticated concept, and one you might expect to require a significant overhaul of existing systems for submarines to adopt. A masterstroke of the design, however, is that it has been developed to minimize compatibility issues. For instance, the tube system used to administer the missiles is the same size as that of a more conventional torpedo already in use. Says Thyssenkrupp: "This allows an easy integration for new submarine building projects as well as for refit solutions of existing submarines."

Advertisement

The concept is similar in theory to drone warfare, in that the human operator retains control and can direct the payload carefully to a target while watching its progress. At the same time, they have the benefit of operational distance, keeping personnel safer.

As potent as it's designed to be against aerial targets, though, the missile is also designed to be able to combat other threats, including those on land. The project began with the goal of a range of more than nine miles, and though its true battlefield capacities haven't been demonstrated yet, it's clear that this is one of the most versatile weapons a submarine has ever been equipped with.