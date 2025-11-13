5 Legendary US Fighter Jets That Are Being Retired In The Next 5 Years

Militaries all around the world have a habit of hanging onto their aircraft for as long as possible. It isn't a surprise considering how much military aircraft cost. In any case, this means that two things are true. The first is that retiring an aircraft from service is an uncommon event. There are 1970s fighter jets still in service today, so it's clearly not something the U.S. military does often. Secondly, when an aircraft finally does get to retire, it's usually a pretty big deal.

The reason for this is mostly due to utility. As long as the U.S. military can make use of something, the organization will typically find a reason to keep it around. Look at the Boeing CH-47 Chinook. The U.S. started using that chopper in the 1960s, and they still use it to this day, over 60 years later. However, as fighter jets and helicopters age, they start to become obsolete, and newer models swoop in (pun intended) to take their place.

However, the introduction of new aircraft can take many years, so even if a fighter jet is slated for retirement, it may still hang around for many years until the phase-out is complete. If you're curious about which U.S. fighter jets are on their way out the door, the list below are jets that are either set to finish their retirement or begin their retirement over the next five years.