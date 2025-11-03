5 1970s Fighter Jets That Are Still In Service

Building and developing a fighter jet is complicated and expensive. To make one that stays relevant for decades, while remaining cost-effective, and one that actually manages to pay itself off (through export, say) is about as common as the Tennessee Titans winning a game — it doesn't happen often. That expense barrier in particular is a key reason why so many jets developed way back in the 1970s are still in service and flying today. That decade gave us remarkable fighter aircraft that were so sound and well-engineered that they've refused to become obsolete. Only minor work and upgrades have been needed to keep these airframes up and running, with a couple of tech bits bolted on here and there.

Sure, name-brand companies keep coming up with new planes that cost a fortune, but air forces worldwide keep discovering that a well-maintained F-16 or F-15 still does the job rather brilliantly. And these aren't just Cold War relics held together by throwing money at them, despite defense budgets often being skewed toward the air force.

Some models are so well built that units from more than half a century ago are still flying. Others have designs so forward thinking that, with a couple of minor upgrades, they still remain competitive and are still being produced. Some nations operate these simply because they're good, while others keep them flying because they're forced to, often due to geopolitics.