Do The Wings Of The F-14 Tomcat Fighter Jet Really Fold?

Though the Grumman F-14 Tomcat fighter jet hasn't officially been a part of the U.S. Naval Fleet for nearly two decades, it remains, arguably, one of the most instantly recognizable craft in existence. That is, of course, largely due to the aircraft's Hollywood closeup, as the Tomcat was the featured mode of warfare for Naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and his fighter pilot pals in the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun."

The Tomcat had been a staple in the Naval fleet long before "Top Gun" made it a household name, with Grumman supplying the U.S. Navy with F-14s for more than two decades between 1972 and 1992. The famed aircraft was reportedly developed amid 1960s Cold War tensions, with the Navy in need of a subsonic fighter jet that could, among other things, hit Mach 2, land and take off from an aircraft carrier, and effectively engage enemy aircraft at high altitudes. Grumman answered the call with the F-14, a game-changing, two-seat fighter that fronted numerous technological advances in terms of weaponry and design elements.

One of the F-14 Tomcat's more outwardly visible advancements was front and center in "Top Gun," though questions arose about whether or not the jet's wings actually could fold in and fold out during flight like they do in the movie. The answer is yes, and the plane's variable geometry sweep wing design was a pretty radical departure from most jets that came before — and largely, even after.

[Featured image by US Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]