Here's Why Fighter Jets Like The F-14 Have A Two-Seat Cockpit

The F-14 fighter jet has been one of the most recognizable aircraft in the U.S. Navy since "Top Gun" hit theaters in May of 1986. Dubbed the "Tomcat," that jet was the fighter of choice for Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and his high-flying friends. Despite its Hollywood profile, there has been a bit of confusion as to why the F-14 and several generations of jets that followed include a two-seat cockpit. And no, it's not because they require two pilots.

As "Top Gun" taught the world, the pilot of the F-14 occupies the front seat of that cockpit. As for the rear-seat occupant, they may not log any throttle time, but their jobs are every bit as vital. In the heyday of the "Tomcat," those backseat flyboys were called Radio Intercept Operators (or RIOs). According to one "Top Gun" aviation consultant, they ran point on navigation, communication, and operating an F-14's weapons systems. During aerial combat, they were even tasked with tracking enemy aircraft a pilot couldn't see.

When "Top Gun: Maverick" flew into theaters with its F-18 Hornets, the role was re-branded as Weapons System Operator (WSO), with the official designation being Naval Flight Officer (NFO). Name change aside, the job hasn't changed much. And as the "Top Gun" sequel detailed, it's about as thrilling a gig as you'll find in the sky that doesn't involve piloting a fighter jet.