Why The A-10 Thunderbolt II Uses High-Mounted Engines

Better known as the "Warthog", the A-10 Thunderbolt II stands out instantly for one major design choice — the two giant engines mounted on the back of the aircraft. When we compare it to the modern fighter jets, the design raises an obvious question: Why are the engines mounted on top? Well, nothing on the A-10 is there to make the aircraft look prettier. Every part, including the engine placement, has a very practical reason behind it.

Advertisement

The A-10 Thunderbolt II was built for one job, that is, close air support. That means flying low and slow over battle zones, helping troops on the ground, and taking a lot of damage while doing it. So, every part of its design is to keep the pilot alive, the mission going, and the plane in the air, no matter what. And the high-mounted engines are a big part of that mission-focused design.