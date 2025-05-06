How Do Heat-Seeking Missiles Avoid Locking Onto The Sun?

Throughout the centuries, weapons of war have evolved in remarkable yet terrifying ways. Battles that were once fought on the ground with swords and shields have taken to the skies, with fighter pilots duking it out within the clouds. Of course, the many intense dogfights in aerial history only became so thanks to the weapons involved. Take, for instance, the heat-seeking missile: an explosive projectile that locks onto infrared heat signatures, chasing pilots down with frightening accuracy. On the surface, this is some impressive technology, and it's even smarter than one might immediately think.

What prevents a heat-seeking missile from changing course to target the sun? It is a massive, super-heated, infrared radiation-emitting object, after all, so it might seem like a given that a missile would head straight for it instead of a comparatively cooler jet. Throughout the decades, such mishaps have been greatly mitigated by technology such as reticle-based missile systems. This targeting system uses a spinning mirror and optical system to eliminate interference, like the sun's rays. This ensures the missile locks onto a specific target and knows to follow its heat signature.

However, before it became something for military weaponry to avoid, attempts were actually made to use the sun to guide missiles. Unfortunately, such efforts only amounted to failure.

