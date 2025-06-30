What Does The Inside Of An F-16 Fighter Jet Look Like?

The fearsome F-16 Fighting Falcon has evolved considerably throughout its half a century of service and continues to cut a distinctive figure. With its sleek design and single engine that generates approximately 27,000 pounds of thrust, it's capable of flying up to Mach 2 and can travel a range of around 1,700 nautical miles. The jet is frequently seen strutting its acrobatic stuff at air shows as the official aircraft of the Thunderbirds.

As Major Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie of the USAF Thunderbirds put it (via Business Insider), "You'll see us flying as close as 18 inches apart, up to 150 feet off the ground, and up to, but not at, the speed of sound ... literally right up to the edge of the envelope of what's possible in these jets." From the ground, it's spellbinding to watch a Fighting Falcon in flight, but there's something that we sometimes don't consider: What it's like for the intrepid pilot inside the cockpit.

The F-16 is primarily designed for a single occupant, though there are variants that offer room for two for invaluable training purposes. The two-seater F-16B isn't any more spacious, however, with the extra cockpit space being subtracted from other areas. Specifically, the Air Force reports, "to make room for the second cockpit, the forward fuselage fuel tank and avionics growth space were reduced." The bubble design of the cockpit was implemented to provide far greater visibility. Though this is a great boon for pilots, the nearly 50-foot-long jet is far from spacious.